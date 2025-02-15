Abortions To Resume In Missouri After Court Blocks Restrictions

Abortions are expected to resume in Missouri after a judge temporarily blocked state regulations that had effectively halted the procedure.

Abortions are expected to resume in Missouri after a judge temporarily blocked state regulations that had effectively halted the procedure. The ruling, issued on Friday, comes months after voters approved a constitutional amendment affirming abortion rights, prompting legal challenges to the state’s near-total ban.

Court Ruling Clears Path for Providers

A Kansas City judge had previously ruled that abortion was legal in Missouri but allowed certain regulations to remain in place while a lawsuit by abortion-rights advocates moved forward. One of the most restrictive regulations required abortion facilities to obtain a license from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Planned Parenthood argued that many of its facilities were unable to comply with unnecessary requirements, such as specific hallway, room, and door dimensions. With the court’s latest decision, these barriers have been temporarily lifted, allowing providers to prepare for offering services again.

“Today’s decision affirms what we’ve long known — Missouri’s abortion facility licensing requirements were never about patient safety. They were politically motivated obstacles to block access to care,” said Margot Riphagen, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Rivers.

Immediate Plans to Resume Services

Following the ruling, abortion-rights organizations have announced plans to quickly reinstate services. Mallory Schwarz, executive director of Abortion Action Missouri, stated that providers could begin offering abortions as early as next week.

“This will change the landscape for Missourians and the entire Midwest, providing greater access to abortion care than we’ve seen in years,” Schwarz said.

State’s Legal Battle Continues

The Missouri attorney general, who is defending the state’s abortion restrictions in court, has not yet responded to the ruling. However, legal battles are likely to continue as anti-abortion lawmakers seek to reinstate bans through legislative and judicial avenues.

Missouri is among five states where voters approved ballot measures in 2024 to enshrine abortion rights in state constitutions. A similar amendment passed in Nevada but will require a second vote in 2026 to take effect. Meanwhile, New York voters also approved a measure prohibiting discrimination based on “pregnancy outcomes.”

