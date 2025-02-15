Home
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  About 1000 Workers Dismissed To Streamline Government Operations In US

About 1000 Workers Dismissed To Streamline Government Operations In US

In a sweeping move to downsize federal bureaucracy, more than 9,500 workers were dismissed on Friday as part of President Donald Trump and his advisor Elon Musk’s efforts to streamline government operations.

About 1000 Workers Dismissed To Streamline Government Operations In US


In a sweeping move to downsize federal bureaucracy, more than 9,500 workers were dismissed on Friday as part of President Donald Trump and his advisor Elon Musk’s efforts to streamline government operations. The layoffs have primarily affected employees across key federal departments, including Interior, Energy, Veteran Affairs, Agriculture, and Health and Human Services. Many of those terminated were probationary staffers with limited employment protections.

Government Agencies Face Deep Cuts

The restructuring has led to the effective shutdown of certain agencies, including the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), an independent watchdog. Meanwhile, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is reportedly preparing to lay off thousands more workers next week, a move that could significantly impact operations ahead of the April 15 tax-filing deadline.

Voluntary Buyout and Debt Concerns

The latest round of dismissals follows a buyout option offered by Trump and Musk, which saw 75,000 employees voluntarily leaving their positions. The administration argues that the federal government is burdened by $36 trillion in debt and a $1.8 trillion budget deficit, making drastic reforms necessary.

President Trump has defended the cuts, stating that excessive funds have been lost due to waste and fraud. However, Congressional Democrats have criticized the move, arguing that it undermines the legislature’s authority over government spending. While Republicans, who hold the majority in both chambers, have largely backed Trump’s efforts, concerns are growing over Elon Musk’s increasing influence in federal decision-making.

Elon Musk’s Role and Controversy

As co-chair of the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk has taken a tech-driven approach to cutting down bureaucracy. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defended Musk’s role, likening DOGE’s work to a financial audit aimed at eliminating inefficiencies.

“These are serious people, they’re going from agency to agency, conducting audits, and identifying best practices,” Bessent told Fox Business Network.

However, critics argue that Musk’s team of young engineers, many with little to no government experience, appear to be driven more by ideology than cost-cutting.

Workers React to Sudden Terminations

The mass layoffs have left many federal workers shocked and frustrated. Nick Gioia, a former Department of Defense employee and Army veteran, had just started working at the USDA’s Economic Research Service in December before being terminated.

“I’ve served my country, and now I feel betrayed,” Gioia said. “This isn’t about efficiency—it’s a political game.”

Meanwhile, Steve Lenkart, executive director of the National Federation of Federal Employees, believes the layoffs are less about government reform and more about removing regulatory obstacles for big industries.

“This is about getting the government out of the way of industry and wealthy elites. That’s why Musk is so excited about it,” Lenkart remarked.

Legal Challenges and Pushback

The restructuring has sparked legal battles, with federal worker unions filing lawsuits to challenge the buyout plan and protect civil-service employees. Additionally, Musk faces multiple lawsuits over alleged labor law violations in the abrupt dismissal of government workers.

Despite these challenges, the administration appears determined to continue its overhaul of federal operations, with more agency cuts expected in the coming weeks.

