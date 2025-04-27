Home
About 14 Killed, Over 700 Injured In A Massive Explosion At Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port

About 14 Killed, Over 700 Injured In A Massive Explosion At Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port


 

At least 14 people were killed and more than 700 injured after a huge explosion rocked Bandar Abbas, Iran’s largest port, late Saturday night. Iranian state media reported that the blast likely stemmed from improperly stored chemical materials at the Shahid Rajaee section of the port.

The explosion occurred as Iran entered its third round of nuclear talks with the United States in Oman, though Reuters reported no signs of any direct connection between the two events.

Hossein Zafari, spokesperson for Iran’s crisis management organisation, pointed to poor storage practices as a probable cause. “The cause of the explosion was the chemicals inside the containers,” he told Iran’s ILNA news agency, noting that earlier warnings about safety lapses had been issued to the port authorities.

Situated near the crucial Strait of Hormuz, Shahid Rajaee Port handles the majority of Iran’s container traffic. The incident has severely disrupted operations, with all activities at the port halted and emergency teams working to contain the fires.

While poor handling of flammable materials has been cited as a contributing factor, Iranian officials have not yet confirmed the exact cause. President Masoud Pezeshian has ordered a full investigation and dispatched his interior minister to oversee relief operations on-site.

Footage broadcast by Iranian media showed thick black and orange smoke engulfing the port, shattered buildings, and debris scattered across the area. The force of the blast shattered windows kilometres away and was even heard on Qeshm Island, about 26 kilometres from the explosion site.

Must Read: What Led To The Massive Fire At Iran's Bandar Abbas Port? Eight Killed, Over 750 Injured Leaving Multiple Buildings Damaged

 

