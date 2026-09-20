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Home > World News > ‘Accept Our Terms Or Face War’: Iran Toughens Stand, Sets 7 Conditions For US Talks; What Are Tehran’s Demands?

‘Accept Our Terms Or Face War’: Iran Toughens Stand, Sets 7 Conditions For US Talks; What Are Tehran’s Demands?

Iranian official Mohsen Rezaei said Tehran’s message to Washington was “clear and unambiguous” and that the US must accept Iran’s rights and conditions if it wants diplomacy.

Iran has warned that it is prepared for a “decisive war” if its conditions are rejected. Photos: X
Iran has warned that it is prepared for a “decisive war” if its conditions are rejected. Photos: X

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-09-20 16:50 IST

Iran has laid down seven conditions for restarting negotiations with the United States, with Tehran warning that it is prepared for a “decisive war” if Washington refuses to accept its terms. The conditions were reportedly conveyed to the US through Qatari mediators as diplomatic efforts continue amid the escalating conflict.

What Are Iran’s Conditions?

Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said Tehran’s message to Washington was “clear and unambiguous”. While Rezaei did not publicly detail all seven conditions in his X post, he identified three key demands: an end to the war on all fronts, the release of frozen Iranian funds and the lifting of the US naval blockade.  Other reports have listed Iran’s demands as including the lifting of economic and political sanctions, the withdrawal of US naval and air forces from the region, compensation for war-related losses and an end to threats and what Tehran describes as insults. The full list has not been independently confirmed from an official Iranian document. Rezaei said Iran was awaiting US President Donald Trump’s response and warned that Tehran was prepared for a “decisive war” if diplomacy failed.

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The latest diplomatic standoff comes after a UN fact-finding mission reported that there were reasonable grounds to believe US forces were responsible for an attack on the Shajareh Tayyebeh Primary School in Minab. According to the UN findings, more than 150 people were killed in the February 28 attack, including around 120 schoolchildren. The mission concluded that the strike was indiscriminate and caused civilian deaths and damage to civilian infrastructure, amounting to a war crime under international law.

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‘Accept Our Terms Or Face War’: Iran Toughens Stand, Sets 7 Conditions For US Talks; What Are Tehran’s Demands?
Tags: Donald Trump Iranhome-hero-pos-2Iran conditions for talksIran demandsIran latest newsIran negotiationsIran seven conditionsIran Supreme National Security CouncilIran US WarIran-US talksMohsen Rezaeius-iran conflict

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‘Accept Our Terms Or Face War’: Iran Toughens Stand, Sets 7 Conditions For US Talks; What Are Tehran’s Demands?

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‘Accept Our Terms Or Face War’: Iran Toughens Stand, Sets 7 Conditions For US Talks; What Are Tehran’s Demands?
‘Accept Our Terms Or Face War’: Iran Toughens Stand, Sets 7 Conditions For US Talks; What Are Tehran’s Demands?
‘Accept Our Terms Or Face War’: Iran Toughens Stand, Sets 7 Conditions For US Talks; What Are Tehran’s Demands?
‘Accept Our Terms Or Face War’: Iran Toughens Stand, Sets 7 Conditions For US Talks; What Are Tehran’s Demands?
‘Accept Our Terms Or Face War’: Iran Toughens Stand, Sets 7 Conditions For US Talks; What Are Tehran’s Demands?

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