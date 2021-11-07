China is among the very few which seem to have started engaging with the outfit. Last month, the Taliban said Beijing has provided USD 1 million to Afghanistan and has promised additional humanitarian aid worth USD 5 million.

Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Chinese ambassador Wang Yu on Saturday and discussed bilateral relations and trade. “Acting FM Amir Khan Muttaqi met with China’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Wang Yu, on Saturday, the foreign ministry spokesperson said, adding the two discussed bilateral relations and trade,” Tolo News tweeted.

Last month, the Taliban said Beijing has provided USD 1 million to Afghanistan and has promised additional humanitarian aid worth USD 5 million. Meanwhile, Chinese FM urged the US and the West to lift sanctions on the country.



The meeting came amid Taliabn’s repeated appeal for wider international recognition. China is among the very few which seem to have started engaging with the outfit. Other members of the international community are taking a wait and watch approach.