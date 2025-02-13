Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Acting NASA Chief Says DOGE To Review Space Agency Spending As Hundreds Take Buyout

The uncertainty surrounding NASA's moon mission has been compounded by Musk’s public ambitions for SpaceX and its potential missions to Mars. The overlap of Musk’s business interests and his role with DOGE has fueled speculation about the future direction of NASA’s flagship programs.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Acting NASA Chief Says DOGE To Review Space Agency Spending As Hundreds Take Buyout

NASA's acting administrator Janet Petro


NASA’s acting administrator, Janet Petro, revealed that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, will review the space agency’s spending practices. This announcement comes as hundreds of NASA employees have accepted a government buyout proposal. The move is part of the ongoing effort to streamline operations and reduce federal spending.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Musk’s DOGE Panel Takes Aim at NASA’s Budget

Speaking at a space industry conference in Washington, Petro explained that the DOGE group, which is also responsible for cutting excess government spending in other federal agencies, would examine NASA’s financial practices. She added that the panel would look closely at payments and money outflows, as it has done with other agencies.

Buyout Program

Petro noted that the Trump administration’s buyout plan had been accepted by “hundreds” of NASA employees, signaling a significant shift in the agency’s workforce dynamics. The buyout plan, aimed at reducing government spending, has already seen broad participation within NASA, which is operating with an annual budget of roughly $24 billion.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

When questioned about potential conflicts of interest, given Musk’s dual role as the head of SpaceX and leader of DOGE, Petro assured that NASA has strict conflict of interest policies in place. She emphasized that NASA’s legal office would vet any DOGE personnel to avoid any conflicts.

Targeting NASA’s Over-Budget Programs

The future of NASA’s ambitious moon landing program and the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket could be in jeopardy, as DOGE looks to cut costs. The SLS, a key component of NASA’s Artemis program to return humans to the Moon, is seen as a prime target for budget reductions due to its over-budget status. However, with much of the workforce located in Republican-majority states, this may complicate efforts to curb costs.

Amid the backdrop of Trump’s executive orders, which also focus on eliminating government diversity programs, NASA’s leadership faces the challenge of quickly adapting to the government-wide budget reform efforts. Petro acknowledged that NASA officials are working to understand and implement these orders as they are rolled out.

The uncertainty surrounding NASA’s moon mission has been compounded by Musk’s public ambitions for SpaceX and its potential missions to Mars. The overlap of Musk’s business interests and his role with DOGE has fueled speculation about the future direction of NASA’s flagship programs.

ALSO READTrump To Sign Executive Order On Reciprocal Tariffs As Trade War Intensifies

Filed under

NASA SPENDING

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

How Much Does Millie Bobby Brown Earn Per Movie And Show? Everything Decoded

How Much Does Millie Bobby Brown Earn Per Movie And Show? Everything Decoded

Disturbing Video Shows Taco Bell’s White Security Guard Repeatedly Slapping Young Black Woman- Watch!

Disturbing Video Shows Taco Bell’s White Security Guard Repeatedly Slapping Young Black Woman- Watch!

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G Debuts In India: 50MP Camera & 5000mAh Battery At An Unbeatable Price

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G Debuts In India: 50MP Camera & 5000mAh Battery At An Unbeatable...

Caught On Cam: Suspected Gas Explosion At A Shopping Mall In Taiwan Kills One, Injures Multiple People

Caught On Cam: Suspected Gas Explosion At A Shopping Mall In Taiwan Kills One, Injures...

Yeh Ma Baap Ki Kabaddi Dekh Ke So Jaate Hein: Kapil Sharma’s Nasty Joke On Parents Resurfaces Amid Ranveer Allahbadia’s Row

Yeh Ma Baap Ki Kabaddi Dekh Ke So Jaate Hein: Kapil Sharma’s Nasty Joke On...

Entertainment

How Much Does Millie Bobby Brown Earn Per Movie And Show? Everything Decoded

How Much Does Millie Bobby Brown Earn Per Movie And Show? Everything Decoded

Yeh Ma Baap Ki Kabaddi Dekh Ke So Jaate Hein: Kapil Sharma’s Nasty Joke On Parents Resurfaces Amid Ranveer Allahbadia’s Row

Yeh Ma Baap Ki Kabaddi Dekh Ke So Jaate Hein: Kapil Sharma’s Nasty Joke On

What Is Going On With Justin Bieber? Singer Spotted Again On The Streets Looking Weak And Tired Amid Divorce Rumours

What Is Going On With Justin Bieber? Singer Spotted Again On The Streets Looking Weak

Leaked: Is Kim Kardashian Getting Married To Mathew Nozska? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Images

Leaked: Is Kim Kardashian Getting Married To Mathew Nozska? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral

Marlon Wayans Takes A Jibe At Soulja Boy For Trolling His Son With A Homophobic Slur, Dubs Him Irrelevant

Marlon Wayans Takes A Jibe At Soulja Boy For Trolling His Son With A Homophobic

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox