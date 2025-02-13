The uncertainty surrounding NASA's moon mission has been compounded by Musk’s public ambitions for SpaceX and its potential missions to Mars. The overlap of Musk’s business interests and his role with DOGE has fueled speculation about the future direction of NASA’s flagship programs.

NASA’s acting administrator, Janet Petro, revealed that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, will review the space agency’s spending practices. This announcement comes as hundreds of NASA employees have accepted a government buyout proposal. The move is part of the ongoing effort to streamline operations and reduce federal spending.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Musk’s DOGE Panel Takes Aim at NASA’s Budget

Speaking at a space industry conference in Washington, Petro explained that the DOGE group, which is also responsible for cutting excess government spending in other federal agencies, would examine NASA’s financial practices. She added that the panel would look closely at payments and money outflows, as it has done with other agencies.

Buyout Program

Petro noted that the Trump administration’s buyout plan had been accepted by “hundreds” of NASA employees, signaling a significant shift in the agency’s workforce dynamics. The buyout plan, aimed at reducing government spending, has already seen broad participation within NASA, which is operating with an annual budget of roughly $24 billion.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

When questioned about potential conflicts of interest, given Musk’s dual role as the head of SpaceX and leader of DOGE, Petro assured that NASA has strict conflict of interest policies in place. She emphasized that NASA’s legal office would vet any DOGE personnel to avoid any conflicts.

Targeting NASA’s Over-Budget Programs

The future of NASA’s ambitious moon landing program and the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket could be in jeopardy, as DOGE looks to cut costs. The SLS, a key component of NASA’s Artemis program to return humans to the Moon, is seen as a prime target for budget reductions due to its over-budget status. However, with much of the workforce located in Republican-majority states, this may complicate efforts to curb costs.

Amid the backdrop of Trump’s executive orders, which also focus on eliminating government diversity programs, NASA’s leadership faces the challenge of quickly adapting to the government-wide budget reform efforts. Petro acknowledged that NASA officials are working to understand and implement these orders as they are rolled out.

The uncertainty surrounding NASA’s moon mission has been compounded by Musk’s public ambitions for SpaceX and its potential missions to Mars. The overlap of Musk’s business interests and his role with DOGE has fueled speculation about the future direction of NASA’s flagship programs.

ALSO READ: Trump To Sign Executive Order On Reciprocal Tariffs As Trade War Intensifies