Thursday, April 17, 2025
Live Tv
Active Shooter At Florida State University’s Student Union: What We Know So Far

Florida State University descended into chaos Thursday afternoon after an active shooter was reported near the bustling Student Union, prompting an urgent lockdown. As sirens blared and alerts flooded phones, students sheltered in place, gripped by fear and uncertainty.

Active Shooter At Florida State University’s Student Union: What We Know So Far

Florida State University issues lockdown after active shooter reported near Student Union; students urged to shelter in place.


Florida State University (FSU) issued an urgent alert Thursday afternoon reporting an active shooter near the campus’s Student Union. The warning was sent via the university’s official emergency notification and warning system shortly after noon.

“An active shooter has been reported in the area of Student Union. Police are on the scene or on the way. Continue to seek shelter and await further instructions. Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures,” the alert message read.

University authorities emphasized the need for everyone in the vicinity to remain sheltered in place until further instructions are provided.

Florida State University Communication Disruptions Amid Crisis

According to The Tallahassee Democrat, they tried to reach the Florida State University Police Department (FSUPD) but were unsuccessful, with all lines reportedly busy. When they contacted, Tallahassee Police Department spokesperson Lt. Damon Miller responded by saying to “call FSUPD.”

The alert confirmed that law enforcement was either already at the scene or en route at the time of the message.

Florida State University Students and Families Share Reactions on Social Media

As news of the incident spread, several students, parents, and community members took to social media to share their experiences and express their concern.

One user posted on X (formerly Twitter), “I was in the fsu student union. We were just evacuated by police and are safe. Sending fervent prayers to all impacted, and huge thank you to fsu police, Tallahassee police, and everyone who came to help.”

Another person wrote, “Active shooter at FSU Tallahassee. My daughter is hiding inside a building. Please we need prayers!”

A third message read, “Please pray for FSU and Tallahassee and our college students as a confirmed active shooter is on campus at Florida State. Please pray for police.”

Uncertainty Around Shots Fired or Suspect Details

As of now, there is no official confirmation on whether any shots have been fired. Authorities have not released any information regarding the identity or description of a suspect.

