Sharing one of her experience when she had to visit Tbilisi in Georgia to shoot for a song for Hindi Medium with Irrfan Khan, the actress said it was the most embarrassing moment when she was stopped at the airport just because of her Pakistani passport while everyone else from the Indian crew went ahead. “We were at the airport and while all my Indian crew went ahead, I was detained. I was investigated and interrogated. It was the most embarrassing and humiliating moment for me. I was stopped just because of my Pakistani passport,” Saba Qamar said.

It's not just #SabaQamar who feels humiliated. All #Pakistanis feel humiliated when we are considered a terrorist state, when our children are killed like flies & we can't get justice for them, when terrorist like #HafizSaeed roam around freely & we watch them helplessly. pic.twitter.com/pHalKqo7cq — Sabah Alam (@AlamSabah) January 16, 2018

Further speaking about the reality of Pakistan, Saba Qamar said it was that day when she realised what’s the difference. We say ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ on our homeland but the world does not have the same image about our country. “That day I realised our (Pakistan’s) position. Where do we stand?” Saba Qamar added. The way we are investigated at the security check, and what picture does the world have about Pakistan, was humiliating. I realised that day what our position and status in the global world. The actress was supported for taking a bold stand but many slammed her for shaming her own nation. Saba Qamar who made her Bollywood debut with Hindi Medium, had received widespread appreciation for the character.