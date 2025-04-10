Home
Advocate Narender Mann Appointed Special Prosecutor In 26/11 Case As India Prepares For Tahawwur Rana’s Trial

After years of legal battles and diplomatic negotiations, Tahawwur Hussain Rana has finally been extradited to India to face trial for his alleged role in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. With the appointment of special prosecutor Narender Mann, the stage is set for one of the most crucial terror trials in recent history.

Advocate Narender Mann Appointed Special Prosecutor In 26/11 Case As India Prepares For Tahawwur Rana’s Trial

Tahawwur Rana extradited to India for the 26/11 trial; NIA to take custody as special prosecutor Narender Mann leads the case.


Tahawwur Rana In India: Ahead of Tahawwur Hussain Rana’s extradition from the United States, the Indian government has appointed advocate Narender Mann as the special public prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case.

On April 9, the Union Home Ministry announced that Mann would oversee the trial and other legal matters related to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) case against Rana for the next three years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 15 of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 (34 of 2008), read with sub-section (8) of section 18 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), the Central Government hereby appoints Narender Mann, Advocate as Special Public Prosecutor for conducting trial and other matters related to NIA case RC-04/2009/NIA/DLI on behalf of the National Investigation Agency before the NIA Special Courts at Delhi and Appellate Courts, for a period of 3 years from the date of publication of this notification or till the completion of trial of the said case, whichever is earlier,” read the official notification.

Tahawwur Rana Arrives in India; NIA to Take Custody

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused of involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, landed in India on a special aircraft following his extradition from the US. He is expected to be taken into custody by the NIA soon after exiting the Delhi airport. The 64-year-old Pakistani-Canadian national will face trial at a special NIA court in Delhi.

The extradition process gained momentum after the US Secretary of State approved a surrender warrant for Rana on February 11, authorizing his transfer to Indian authorities. Rana’s legal team filed an emergency stay motion to contest the decision, but the United States Supreme Court denied his request on April 7.

“The application for stay addressed to The Chief Justice and referred to the Court is denied,” the court stated.

This ruling paved the way for India to bring Rana to justice after years of diplomatic efforts.

Who is Tahawwur Rana?

Rana, a former Pakistani military doctor, is a close associate of David Coleman Headley—one of the key conspirators in the 26/11 attacks. Headley, also known as Daood Gilani, was convicted in the US for working with the banned terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and providing material support for the attacks that claimed over 174 lives.

The Indian government had been seeking Rana’s extradition for years, arguing that he played a critical role in facilitating the attacks.

India’s Legal Battle Against Rana’s Extradition Challenges

India first registered a case against Rana on November 11, 2009, at the NIA Police Station in New Delhi. Authorities in the US arrested both Headley and Rana, but legal complications delayed his extradition.

One of the primary hurdles in securing Rana’s extradition was his defense of “double jeopardy”—a legal principle that prevents an individual from being tried twice for the same offense. However, the US Department of Justice accepted India’s submissions that countered this argument.

According to sources, New Delhi contended that double jeopardy is determined based on the offense rather than the accused’s conduct. Citing provisions from the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), India successfully argued that the charges against Rana were distinct from those he faced in the US.

Diplomatic Efforts and the Road Ahead

India’s diplomatic standing and close ties with the US played a crucial role in expediting Rana’s extradition.

Earlier, former US President Donald Trump had publicly stated in a joint press conference that Rana would be brought to justice in India. Now, with his arrival in the country, the focus shifts to his upcoming trial, where Indian authorities will seek to hold him accountable for his alleged role in the Mumbai attacks.

