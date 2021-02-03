On the inaugural day of Aero India 2021, the United States of America has offered the Indian Air Force three of its frontline fighter planes namely: F-18, the F-15 and the F-21. This would be seen as an opportunity for joint exercises and strategic agreements.

In a major strategic partnership between India and the US, it has been made quite clear that both countries would continue to work together to strengthen the Asia Pacific and unitedly fight against Chinese aggression. On the inaugural day of Aero India 2021, the United States of America has offered the Indian Air Force three of its frontline fighter planes namely: F-18, the F-15 and the F-21. US air force officials maintained that they would need India for its key capability development. The message was quite clear that the said relationship wasn’t just about buying-selling or even manufacturing.

This would be seen as an opportunity for joint exercises and strategic agreements. Aero India 2021 will kick off today and Defence Min Rajnath Singh will be inaugurating it. It will be taking place from 3-5 February in Bengaluru broadly under the theme of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India in the defence sector. Many believe Biden’s push for strategic partnership and cordial relations with India comes in light of China’s increasing aggression and the US has been favouring making the Quad a security model.

Amid China’s border conflict with India, this growing closeness between India-US can become a major talking point in the Indo-Pacific region. Earlier Biden in an article had indicated that he would support close relations with India. Quad and its expansion are likely to be supported by Joe Biden as the quad, the Malabar exercises, and defence dialogues are all aimed to protect India’s national and security interests.

#WATCH | Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) System aircraft flying past in Netra formation at Aero India show in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/dc50ze20ML — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2021

#WATCH | Aircraft taking part in the flypast in Atmanirbhar formation at Aero India-2021 in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/eusLZOnouL — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2021

Indian Air Force Su-30MKI fighter jet equipped with an air-launched version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is on display at Aero India show in Bengaluru. One dedicated squadron of the Air Force is equipped with these missiles which can strike targets at over 400-km. pic.twitter.com/8VLxpmM5jH — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2021

India offers unlimited potential in defence and aerospace. Aero India is a wonderful platform for collaborations in these areas. The Government of India has brought futuristic reforms in these sectors, which will add impetus to our quest to become Aatmanirbhar. https://t.co/0m123xhL5x — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2021

Also Read: China crushes ‘Free Baloch Movement’: Pak Army General exposes Imran-Xi Jinping

Also Read: Myanmar coup: Myanmar General warns Biden, clear show of siding with Xi

Further making this occasion remarkable it will be the first time an American air force bomber will touch down on Indian soil. The US will field the B1-B supersonic heavy bomber during the inaugural ceremony held in Bengaluru.