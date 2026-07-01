Afghan Air Force Hits ISIS targets inside Pakistan; Says Multiple Terrorists Killed In Attack

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air travel Afghan Airstrike Ambala News Dhaka kidnapping news Building collapse latest petrol diesel rateslatest petrol diesel rates bus catches fire commercial LPG cylinder Alexander Isak Sweden vs France 2026 Cocktail 2 Bollywood Paparazzi bihar ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma air travel Afghan Airstrike Ambala News Dhaka kidnapping news Building collapse latest petrol diesel rateslatest petrol diesel rates bus catches fire commercial LPG cylinder Alexander Isak Sweden vs France 2026 Cocktail 2 Bollywood Paparazzi bihar ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma air travel Afghan Airstrike Ambala News Dhaka kidnapping news Building collapse latest petrol diesel rateslatest petrol diesel rates bus catches fire commercial LPG cylinder Alexander Isak Sweden vs France 2026 Cocktail 2 Bollywood Paparazzi bihar ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma air travel Afghan Airstrike Ambala News Dhaka kidnapping news Building collapse latest petrol diesel rateslatest petrol diesel rates bus catches fire commercial LPG cylinder Alexander Isak Sweden vs France 2026 Cocktail 2 Bollywood Paparazzi bihar ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air travel Afghan Airstrike Ambala News Dhaka kidnapping news Building collapse latest petrol diesel rateslatest petrol diesel rates bus catches fire commercial LPG cylinder Alexander Isak Sweden vs France 2026 Cocktail 2 Bollywood Paparazzi bihar ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma air travel Afghan Airstrike Ambala News Dhaka kidnapping news Building collapse latest petrol diesel rateslatest petrol diesel rates bus catches fire commercial LPG cylinder Alexander Isak Sweden vs France 2026 Cocktail 2 Bollywood Paparazzi bihar ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma air travel Afghan Airstrike Ambala News Dhaka kidnapping news Building collapse latest petrol diesel rateslatest petrol diesel rates bus catches fire commercial LPG cylinder Alexander Isak Sweden vs France 2026 Cocktail 2 Bollywood Paparazzi bihar ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma air travel Afghan Airstrike Ambala News Dhaka kidnapping news Building collapse latest petrol diesel rateslatest petrol diesel rates bus catches fire commercial LPG cylinder Alexander Isak Sweden vs France 2026 Cocktail 2 Bollywood Paparazzi bihar ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Afghan Air Force Hits ISIS targets inside Pakistan; Says Multiple Terrorists Killed In Attack

Afghan Air Force Hits ISIS targets inside Pakistan; Says Multiple Terrorists Killed In Attack

Highlighting Pakistan's disregard for human life, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) stated that at least 28 civilians were killed and 49 others injured in those earlier Pakistani strikes, warning that the final casualty figures could rise.

The Taliban administration confirmed that the targeted locations were being actively utilised to coordinate sabotage operations. (Representative Pic: ANI)
The Taliban administration confirmed that the targeted locations were being actively utilised to coordinate sabotage operations. (Representative Pic: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Webdesk
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-01 10:51 IST

The Afghanistan Air Force on Tuesday carried out airstrikes on ISIS targets inside Pakistani territory of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Afghan strikes come days after dozens of civilians were killed by Pakistan Air Force targeting TTP elements Along Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Pakistan face severe backlash over its striked that reprtedly killed nearly 40 people in the military operations inside Afghanistan.
 
On Tuesday, the strategic retaliation followed growing international condemnation of Pakistan’s persistent pattern of externalising its internal failures through violent cross-border aggression. According to reports, Afghan aircraft targeted a joint facility in the Saranan area of Pishin district in Balochistan, alongside further operations in the Shah Salim Valley of Chitral and Kambar Khel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
 
The Taliban administration confirmed that the targeted locations were being actively utilised to coordinate sabotage operations and orchestrate attacks against innocent civilians inside Afghanistan. Sources revealed to the broadcaster that a school in the Saranan area, which was allegedly being used by ISIS members and groups described as “agents of chaos and violence”, was among the primary targets. 
 
The ongoing aerial operations reportedly neutralised several operatives, with the Afghan Defence Ministry stating, “The air forces of the Afghan Ministry of Defence tonight conducted airstrikes on an ISIS joint centre and elements of evil and corruption in the Saranan area of Pushin district, Balochistan province. “The decisive military action comes amid a sharp escalation of tensions after recent unprovoked Pakistani cross-border airstrikes along the Afghan frontier resulted in massive civilian casualties.
 
Highlighting Pakistan’s disregard for human life, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) stated that at least 28 civilians were killed and 49 others injured in those earlier Pakistani strikes, warning that the final casualty figures could rise.
 
The Indian government has taken a stern diplomatic stance against Islamabad’s belligerence, strongly condemning the initial Pakistani strikes on Afghan soil. n a powerful indictment of Islamabad’s regional misconduct, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the attacks as a “blatant act of aggression” that pose a “direct threat” to regional peace and stability.
 
The MEA issued a firm statement, noting, “India strongly condemns Pakistan’s air-strikes on Afghan territory that have resulted in several civilian casualties, including women and children. This blatant act of aggression by Pakistan is an assault on Afghanistan’s sovereignty and a direct threat to regional peace and stability.
 
“Lambasting Islamabad’s desperate security manoeuvres, the MEA further added, “It reflects Pakistan’s persistent pattern of reckless behaviour and its futile attempt to externalise internal failures through desperate acts of violence beyond its borders.
 
“While an increasingly cornered Pakistan has long attempted to shift the blame for its domestic security failures by accusing Afghanistan of harbouring militants, the Taliban administration has completely dismissed the allegations, maintaining that militancy remains Pakistan’s internal issue. Delivering a stern warning to Islamabad against further provocations, Afghanistan’s Defence Ministry asserted, “We will target every location that poses a threat to our security.” 
(With inputs from ANI)
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Afghan Air Force Hits ISIS targets inside Pakistan; Says Multiple Terrorists Killed In Attack
Tags: Afghan AirstrikeBalochistan airstrikehome-hero-pos-1ISIS targetsTTP militants Pakistan

RELATED News

Pakistan Tuition Centre Roof Collapse: 14 Children Killed- What Really Happened?

Supreme Court Delivers Major Blow to Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Plan. Here’s What Happened

Britain Eyes Intervention In $110 Billion Paramount-Warner Bros Discovery Merger; Here’s Why

Video: Indian Family ‘Vandalizes’ Eatery in Vietnam | Here’s What Happened Next

Why 40°C Feels Extreme in Europe Than 48°C in India: Climate, Homes and ‘Feels Like’ Heat

LATEST NEWS

What Is an Integrated Battle Group (IBG) And How the Indian Army Is Preparing for Future Wars

Is Akanksha Chamola Bisexual? Shreya Kalra Makes Claim On Lock Upp 2, Here Is What Happened

“Be job creators, not job seekers” — Union Minister Chirag Paswan’s advice to youth at Parbhani

IndiGo Launches ‘Lite Fare’ for Budget Travellers: Who Can Book, Baggage Rules and Key Benefits

Mexico vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026: Quinones and Jimenez Propel Co-Hosts To Round Of 16 As El Tri Win 2-0

Afghan Air Force Hits ISIS targets inside Pakistan; Says Multiple Terrorists Killed In Attack

4-Year-Old Falls Into 220-Ft Deep Borewell, Dies After Gruelling 19-Hour Rescue in Haryana’s Ambala

SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2026 Released: Know How To Download Hall Ticket At ibpsreg.ibps.in

Nayara Energy Slashes Petrol Price by Rs 5 a litre, Diesel By Rs 3 Amid Easing West Asia Tensions

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident: 7 Killed, 22 Injured After Bus Crashes Into Truck, Catches Fire in Rajasthan

Afghan Air Force Hits ISIS targets inside Pakistan; Says Multiple Terrorists Killed In Attack

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Afghan Air Force Hits ISIS targets inside Pakistan; Says Multiple Terrorists Killed In Attack

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Afghan Air Force Hits ISIS targets inside Pakistan; Says Multiple Terrorists Killed In Attack
Afghan Air Force Hits ISIS targets inside Pakistan; Says Multiple Terrorists Killed In Attack
Afghan Air Force Hits ISIS targets inside Pakistan; Says Multiple Terrorists Killed In Attack
Afghan Air Force Hits ISIS targets inside Pakistan; Says Multiple Terrorists Killed In Attack

QUICK LINKS