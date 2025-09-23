LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
71st national film awards Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci 71st national film awards Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci 71st national film awards Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci 71st national film awards Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
71st national film awards Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci 71st national film awards Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci 71st national film awards Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci 71st national film awards Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci
LIVE TV
Home > World > Afghan Boy Wheel-Well Stowaway: How Rare Is It To Survive While Hiding In An Airplane Landing Gear?

Afghan Boy Wheel-Well Stowaway: How Rare Is It To Survive While Hiding In An Airplane Landing Gear?

A 13-year-old Afghan boy survived a flight from Kabul to Delhi hidden in an aircraft’s landing gear, defying deadly odds. He was spotted on the runway and taken into custody, admitting he flew “out of curiosity.” Experts call such wheel-well stowaway survival extremely rare.

Afghan teen survives Kabul to Delhi flight hidden in aircraft landing gear, a rare and miraculous wheel-well stowaway survival. Phot: freepik/AI
Afghan teen survives Kabul to Delhi flight hidden in aircraft landing gear, a rare and miraculous wheel-well stowaway survival. Phot: freepik/AI

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 23, 2025 15:43:07 IST

A 13-year-old boy from Afghanistan stunned authorities on Sunday by surviving a flight from Kabul to Delhi hidden inside the landing gear compartment of a Kam Air aircraft. Aviation experts say such “wheel-well stowaway” attempts are almost always fatal due to extreme cold, lack of oxygen, and the risk of being crushed.

The Kam Air flight RQ-4401 took off from Kabul and landed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport around 11:10 a.m. after a 90-minute journey. According to airport officials, the airline’s chief security officer spotted the boy, a native of Afghanistan’s Kunduz province, walking on the taxiway shortly after landing.

The officer immediately alerted the airport’s Security Operations Control Centre. The boy was detained and handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which questioned him for several hours at Terminal 3. Officials said the teenager admitted he had undertaken the dangerous journey “out of curiosity.”

Risks of “Wheel-Well” Travel

Internationally known as “wheel-well stowaways,” such attempts involve hiding inside the wheel bay or undercarriage of an aircraft. Conditions at cruising altitude  – where temperatures can plunge to minus 60°C and oxygen levels are dangerously low – make survival extremely unlikely.

Many stowaways fall from the aircraft during takeoff or landing, are crushed by the landing gear, or die of hypothermia and hypoxia. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) documented 113 such cases worldwide between 1947 and 2015; 86 of those individuals died.

Also Read: Air India Flight Witnesses Mid Air Scare, After Passenger Tries To Open Cockpit Door

Precedents of ‘Wheel-Well’ Travel Survival and Tragedy

Despite the grim odds, a handful of stowaways have survived. One of the most well-known cases occurred in October 1996 when Indian brothers Pardeep and Vijay Saini hid inside the wheel bay of a British Airways Boeing 747 departing New Delhi for London Heathrow.

The brothers, both car mechanics from Punjab, were attempting to flee India after accusations of involvement with a Sikh separatist group. Twenty-two-year-old Pardeep miraculously endured the 10-hour, 4,000-mile flight, but his 18-year-old brother Vijay died during the journey. Vijay’s frozen body fell from the aircraft’s undercarriage as it prepared to land in London.

Medical experts later said Pardeep survived because his body entered a state of “suspended animation,” similar to hibernation. He was found in a confused state on the runway and taken to a detention center.

What Experts Say

Surviving the conditions of a wheel-well flight is extraordinarily rare. Aviation analyst Peter Forman says, “The odds of a person surviving that long of a flight at that altitude are very remote. You’re talking about altitudes well above Mount Everest and temperatures that can reach 40 degrees below zero. Most people would have useful consciousness for only a minute or two. To survive multiple hours without oxygen and in that cold is just miraculous.”

Also Read: Donald Trump Issues Big Warning To Afghanistan, Vows To Take Bagram Air Base Back, Says ‘Bad Things Are Going To Happen’

Tags: Afghan boy delhi airportAfghanistan newsPlane wheel well stowawayWheel well aircraftWorld news

RELATED News

Russian President Putin Gives Chilling Nuclear Warning, Warns Of Arms Race As Donald Trump Calls..
Singaporean Influencer Steals ₹40,000 Worth Make-Up But Instead Of Jail Gets Asked To Wear Electronic Tag With Night Curfew
UAE Media Council holds third meeting
ISIS Teen Bride Shamima Begum From UK Resurfaces In Syria Camp After Years, Here’s What She Told Interviewers
H-1B visa fee hike driven by Trump's domestic politics, says Shashi Tharoor

LATEST NEWS

Actor-influencer Anveshi Jain arrives at ED office in alleged betting app case
Schools Shut, Offices WFH, No Ex Gratia For The Kins Of Dead In Electrocution: Mamata Banerjee On Kolkata Flood Situation
"On our way to start the best chapter": Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif announce pregnancy with adorable post
Anne-Marie Descôtes Visits India For High-Level France-India Foreign Office Consultations
DA Hike Before Diwali 2025: What Central Government Employees Can Expect Compared To 2024
Utsav by Titan: A Celebration of Iconic Timepieces Crafted for Gifting and Grandeur
KMAT 2025 Result OUT: Download Scorecard PDF Direct Link, Session 2 Application Process, Fee & More
Amandeep, Vani, Sneha among front runners for 13th leg of WPGT
Riddhima Kapoor Daughter Samara Kapoor Breaks Silence On Viral Clip With Neetu Kapoor, Says It Was Just Her Resting Face
Why Rashmika Mandanna Is Called the ‘National Crush’ of India
Afghan Boy Wheel-Well Stowaway: How Rare Is It To Survive While Hiding In An Airplane Landing Gear?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Afghan Boy Wheel-Well Stowaway: How Rare Is It To Survive While Hiding In An Airplane Landing Gear?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Afghan Boy Wheel-Well Stowaway: How Rare Is It To Survive While Hiding In An Airplane Landing Gear?
Afghan Boy Wheel-Well Stowaway: How Rare Is It To Survive While Hiding In An Airplane Landing Gear?
Afghan Boy Wheel-Well Stowaway: How Rare Is It To Survive While Hiding In An Airplane Landing Gear?
Afghan Boy Wheel-Well Stowaway: How Rare Is It To Survive While Hiding In An Airplane Landing Gear?

QUICK LINKS