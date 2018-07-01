A suicide bomber attacked a group of Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan’s eastern city of Jalalabad, killing at least 12, according to country officials. The local administration says that blast also damaged nearby shops and vehicles. No group has claimed the responsibility of the attack.

At least 12 people were killed and 20 injured after a suicide bomber attacked a group of Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan’s eastern city of Jalalabad. According to Attahullah Khogyani, spokesperson for the provincial governor in Nangarhar province said that the blast also damaged nearby shops and vehicles. The attack reported hours after President Ashraf Ghani inaugurated a hospital in the city. Soon after the blast, security officials cordoned off the area and ambulances were kept on high alert to transfer the wounded people to hospitals. Officials say that no terror group has claimed responsibility of the attack, but they suspect that the Taliban and Islamic State affiliate are active in the province.

