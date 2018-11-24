Afghanistan blast: 27 people are reportedly dead and 50 have been injured in an explosion at Mosque in Eastern Khost Province of Afghanistan on Friday. Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has condemned the blast by calling it anti-Islamic and inhumane act.

According to the reports, a bomb blast happened at a mosque inside the Afghan army base on Friday in the volatile eastern Khost province, in which, at least 27 people are reportedly dead and more than 50 are wounded. The explosion took place when the Afghan soldiers were offering prayers inside a military base. “So far, it is not clear that whether the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber or a remotely controlled device as the Taliban-linked Haqqani network has a stronghold in the area,” the government spokesman Abdullah told media.

The head of the civic hospital in eastern Khost province, where the injured people are being treated, Sakhi Sardar reportedly said that all the injured in the blast are being treated for shrapnel wounds. Talking to the media, the Provincial Public Health Director Gul Ahmad Shah said that 3 bodies and 44 injured soldiers were admitted at the Khost city hospital.

Afghanistan Defence Ministry spokesman Ghafoor Ahmad Jawed told AFP that 4 military helicopters have been sent to dispatch wounded soldiers to Kabul. While Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has condemned the blast by calling it anti-Islamic and inhumane act. Ashraf Ghani has also ordered a high-level probe in the matter. Ashraf Ghani said that those responsible for the terror attack would be punished.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More