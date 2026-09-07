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Home > World News > Afghanistan Earthquake: 4.1-Magnitude Tremor Strikes At 130 Km Depth

Afghanistan Earthquake: 4.1-Magnitude Tremor Strikes At 130 Km Depth

A 4.1-magnitude Afghanistan earthquake struck early Monday at a depth of 130 km. No casualties or property damage have been reported so far.

4.1-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, No Casualties (Image: X)
4.1-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, No Casualties (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-09-07 07:40 IST

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake occurred in Afghanistan early in the morning today. According to information from the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake hit at 5:36:23 AM Indian Standard Time. It hit at a depth of 130 kilometres below the surface. The epicenter of the earthquake was at 36.114° N latitude and 70.820° E longitude. No casualties or losses have been reported so far.

Afghanistan earthquake hits deep underground, no damage reported

The depth of the earthquake is important because an earthquake at a greater depth may cause a different effect at the surface. The NCS monitors the activities of all earthquakes. The NCS reports on their intensity, timing, depth, and location among others. There is no report of any losses caused by today’s earthquake.

Afghanistan has experienced several stronger earthquakes in recent years. In October 2023, a series of powerful earthquakes struck Herat province. The United Nations said the earthquakes killed more than 1,500 people and injured over 2,600, while more than 275,000 people were directly affected.

Afghanistan earthquake history shows repeated deadly seismic activity

The 2023 Herat sequence included multiple magnitude 6.3 earthquakes between October 7 and 15. US Geological Survey records show major tremors near Zindah Jan and Herat during that period. The UN later described the October events as Afghanistan’s deadliest earthquakes since 1998.

Another Afghanistan earthquake occurred in June 2022 in the eastern provinces of Paktika and Khost. According to the USGS, the earthquake measured 5.9 in magnitude. The UN reported at least 1,163 deaths as a result of the quake.

Why earthquakes happen in Afghanistan

The shaking of the earth during an earthquake occurs due to movement, collision and rubbing of the tectonic plates resulting into the release of stored energy. Afghanistan is located in an area that experiences activity of the Indian, Eurasian and Arabian plates. According to the USGS, this results into many earthquakes occurring in Afghanistan and its surrounding areas.

While Monday’s Afghanistan earthquake has caused no reported casualties or damage so far, the country’s recent history shows why even moderate tremors are closely monitored.

Also Read: Delhi Satya Niketan PG Building Collapse: Rescue Ops, Trapped Students, Deaths and ABVP Protest in 6 Pictures    

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Afghanistan Earthquake: 4.1-Magnitude Tremor Strikes At 130 Km Depth

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Afghanistan Earthquake: 4.1-Magnitude Tremor Strikes At 130 Km Depth
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