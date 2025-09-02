LIVE TV
Home > World > Afghanistan Earthquake Kills Over 1,400, India Sends Aid, What We Know So Far

Afghanistan Earthquake Kills Over 1,400, India Sends Aid, What We Know So Far

Afghanistan Earthquake: A devastating 6.3 magnitude earthquake has struck eastern Afghanistan, killing over 1,400 people and injuring thousands. Rescue teams are racing against time to find survivors in remote provinces. India has stepped in with urgent humanitarian aid, sending food and relief supplies.

Afghanistan earthquake kills 1,411; thousands injured. India sends urgent humanitarian aid with food, tents, and relief support. Photo/@NRC_Egeland
Afghanistan earthquake kills 1,411; thousands injured. India sends urgent humanitarian aid with food, tents, and relief support. Photo/@NRC_Egeland

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: September 2, 2025 18:20:01 IST

Afghanistan Earthquake: The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan on Sunday night has risen to 1,411, officials said, according to Al Jazeera. Rescue efforts are ongoing as teams search for survivors following the magnitude 6.0 quake, which has left over 3,000 people injured, with the majority of casualties reported in Kunar province.

Aid workers are facing major challenges in reaching remote, mountainous areas that have been cut off from roads and mobile networks.

India Extends Humanitarian Aid After Afghanistan Earthquake

In response to the disaster, India has extended urgent humanitarian assistance to support relief operations in the affected region. 

In a post on X on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs stated that, “India extends humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in the wake of the earthquake.” The post featured images of trucks loaded with sacks of rice and other food supplies, symbolising

India’s commitment to stand by Afghanistan during this critical time.

6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

The earthquake struck early Monday morning with a magnitude of 6.3 on the Richter scale, and tremors were felt across the region, including parts of Pakistan, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). A series of aftershocks, ranging in magnitude from 4 to 5, followed the initial quake.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), the earthquake’s epicentre was in the Kama district of Nangarhar Province, near the Pakistan border. Preliminary reports indicate that at least 800 people have been killed across four provinces, Kunar, Laghman, Nangarhar, and Nuristan–while around 12,000 people have been directly affected.

EAM Jaishankar Speaks To Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke with Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi to convey India’s condolences over the tragic loss of lives. He also confirmed that India has already dispatched relief materials, including 1,000 family tents to Kabul and 15 tonnes of food supplies being moved from Kabul to Kunar by the Indian mission.

“Spoke with Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi today. Expressed our condolences at the loss of lives in the earthquake. Conveyed that India has delivered 1,000 family tents today in Kabul. 15 tonnes of food material is also being immediately moved by Indian Mission from Kabul to Kunar. Further relief material will be sent from India starting tomorrow. Wish early recovery of those injured. India stands by Afghanistan at this difficult time,” Jaishankar stated in a post on X.

(With inputs from ANI)

