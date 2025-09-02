LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > World > Afghanistan Earthquake Death Toll Surpasses 1,400 Amid Rescue Challenges

Afghanistan Earthquake Death Toll Surpasses 1,400 Amid Rescue Challenges

A 6.0 magnitude quake in eastern Afghanistan has killed over 1,400 people, while injuring over 3,000. Rescuers are facing challenges on account of rough terrain, collapsed mud-brick homes, and reduced aid due to Taliban restrictions and global funding cuts, UN and Taliban officials say.

Afghanistan earthquake death toll tops 1,400 as rescue efforts struggle amid rough terrain, funding cuts, and Taliban restrictions on aid and women. (Photo: X/@unafghanistan, @WFP)
Afghanistan earthquake death toll tops 1,400 as rescue efforts struggle amid rough terrain, funding cuts, and Taliban restrictions on aid and women. (Photo: X/@unafghanistan, @WFP)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: September 2, 2025 16:56:49 IST

The death toll from a powerful earthquake in eastern Afghanistan has passed 1,400, with over 3,000 people injured, The Associated Press reported, quoting Taliban government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid. The 6.0 magnitude quake, which struck the south Asian country over the weekend, devastated mountainous and remote regions, flattening villages and trapping residents under rubble.

Rescue teams, meanwhile, are scrambling to reach the affected areas. A UN official has warned that the number of casualties is likely to rise sharply.

Rescue Efforts Hampered by Terrain and Building Types

The earthquake hit several Afghan provinces, causing widespread damage.  

Describing the situation as a “race against time”, UN resident coordinator for Afghanistan Indrika Ratwatte told the news agency, “We cannot afford to forget the people of Afghanistan who are facing multiple crises, multiple shocks, and the resilience of the communities has been saturated.”

“If you were to model it based on what has happened before, clearly there’s no question that the casualty rate is going to be rather exponential,” Ratwatte added.

The quake struck at night when most people were asleep, increasing the risk of casualties despite the region’s low population density.

Aid Shortages Worsen Crisis 

Sunday’s earthquake is Afghanistan’s third major seismic disaster since the Taliban took power in 2021. The country is already struggling with deep cuts in aid, a weak economy, and the return of millions of refugees from Iran and Pakistan.

The Taliban government – recognised only by Russia – has appealed for international assistance. However, global aid has been limited due to multiple crises unfolding at the time amid reduced budgets. Withal, several countries oppose the Taliban’s restrictive policies, especially their ban on Afghan girls and women working for NGOs.

Kate Carey, deputy head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Afghanistan, highlighted the impact of funding cuts on healthcare. “More than 420 health facilities had closed or were suspended due to the massive reduction in funding, with 80 of them in the eastern region, the heart of Sunday’s quake,” AP quoted her as saying.

Explaining the consequences, Carey further told the publication, “The remaining facilities are overwhelmed, have insufficient supplies and personnel, and are not as close to the affected populations as the more local facilities at a time when providing emergency trauma care is needed in the first 24 to 72 hours of the earthquake response.”

Tags: Afghanistan newsTaliban

RELATED News

Donald Trump Calls Ties With India ‘One Sided’, Sites Example Of Harley-Davidson, Watch
Suicide Bomb Blast In Balochistan Kills 11 In Political Rally
Ding-Dong Ditch Prank: Man Arrested In Shooting 11-Year-Old, Who Is He?
Did Donald Trump Break The Law? Here’s Judge Charles Breyer Who Ruled So
Federal Judge Halts Donald Trump’s National Guard Plan – What This Means for America

LATEST NEWS

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Releasing Today: Lady Gaga Joins The Show As Rosaline Rotwood, Who is She?
Reddit User Calls ‘Mumbai Safer Than Delhi Or Noida’, Here’s What Happened
Delhi Crosses 1000 mm Rainfall, Dengue Cases On Surge
Meta Blocks Social Media Platforms From Chatting With Teens On Suicide And Other Offensive Content
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Soon: Check Big Discounts, Top Deals & What to Expect from Flipkart Big Billion Days
Here’s 5 Prompts Used By Microsoft CEO Nadella To ChatGPT Daily
September 2025: Best Days to Manifest in September for Love, Money & Success
Federal Judge Halts Donald Trump’s National Guard Plan – What This Means for America
EC Issues Notice To Pawan Khera Over 2 Voter ID Cards, He Questions Working Of Commission
Argentina Legend Urges Lionel Messi Against International Exit
Afghanistan Earthquake Death Toll Surpasses 1,400 Amid Rescue Challenges

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Afghanistan Earthquake Death Toll Surpasses 1,400 Amid Rescue Challenges

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Afghanistan Earthquake Death Toll Surpasses 1,400 Amid Rescue Challenges
Afghanistan Earthquake Death Toll Surpasses 1,400 Amid Rescue Challenges
Afghanistan Earthquake Death Toll Surpasses 1,400 Amid Rescue Challenges
Afghanistan Earthquake Death Toll Surpasses 1,400 Amid Rescue Challenges

QUICK LINKS