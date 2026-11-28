7 students were killed and up to 97 others injured after a powerful explosion near a school in Afghanistan’s northeastern Kunar province, triggering panic and raising fresh concerns over the safety of children in the country. The blast reportedly originated at a depot storing explosives belonging to mining companies, located close to the school. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances behind the incident.

Explosion Near School Triggers Panic in Kunar

The explosion took place in the Andarsir area of Asadabad district in Kunar province, which shares a border with Pakistan and is home to several mining operations. According to a statement by spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani, the blast originated at a storage depot containing explosives used by mining companies. The force of the explosion left seven students dead and injured up to 97 others. The injured were reportedly affected by the blast near the school, although authorities have not yet released a detailed account of how the explosion occurred or whether anyone else was among the casualties.

Authorities Launch Investigation Into Cause of Blast

Qani said authorities were investigating the incident and would share further details after completing their inquiry. Officials have yet to clarify what triggered the explosion at the explosives storage facility or whether safety violations contributed to the tragedy. The incident has once again highlighted the risks posed by explosives stored near populated areas, particularly locations frequented by children.

Earlier Blast in Kabul Injured 42 Children

The latest tragedy comes months after another explosion at an education centre in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul. That incident, which took place in August, left at least 42 children injured. The two incidents have renewed concerns about the safety of educational spaces in Afghanistan. While investigations are underway in the Kunar case, further details are awaited to establish the circumstances surrounding the deadly explosion.

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