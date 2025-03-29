Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Afghanistan Taliban Releases Detained American Woman, Says Former US Envoy, In Rare Positive Development

Afghanistan Taliban Releases Detained American Woman, Says Former US Envoy, In Rare Positive Development

An American woman detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan has been released, marking a rare positive development in US-Taliban relations.

An American woman detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan has been released, marking a rare positive development in US-Taliban relations. The former US envoy to Kabul, Zalmay Khalilzad, confirmed the news on Saturday.

“American citizen Faye Hall, just released by the Taliban, is now in the care of our friends, the Qataris in Kabul, and will soon be on her way home,” Khalilzad wrote on X. Hall had been held since February, along with British citizens Peter and Barbie Reynolds and their Afghan translator, as they traveled to the Reynolds’ home in central Bamiyan province.

A Diplomatic Effort Yields Results

The Taliban has not disclosed the reasons behind the arrests. However, Khalilzad, who has been part of US efforts to secure hostage releases, shared a photo of Hall smiling with Qatari representatives before her departure from Afghanistan.

This release comes shortly after a visit by US hostage envoy Adam Boehler and Khalilzad to Kabul, where they met Taliban officials. Their discussions led to the earlier release of American citizen George Glezmann, who had been in Taliban custody for over two years, in a deal mediated by Qatar.

Hall and Glezmann are among several Americans freed by the Taliban in 2024. In January, Ryan Corbett and William McKenty were released in exchange for Afghan fighter Khan Mohammed, who was serving a sentence in the US for narco-terrorism.

British Couple Still in Taliban Custody

While Hall is now safe, Peter and Barbie Reynolds remain in Taliban detention. Their daughter has voiced serious concerns about her father’s health and has urged Taliban authorities to release them.

The couple, who married in Kabul in 1970, have dedicated nearly two decades to running school training programs in Afghanistan. Despite the Taliban’s takeover in 2021 and the British embassy’s withdrawal, they chose to remain in the country.

Uncertain US-Taliban Relations

At least one other US citizen, Mahmood Habibi, is still being held in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, the Taliban-led government in Kabul continues to lack formal recognition from any nation, though countries like Russia, China, and Turkey have maintained diplomatic presence in Afghanistan.

With the upcoming US elections, the Kabul government has expressed hopes for improved relations with Washington, suggesting the possibility of future diplomatic negotiations. For now, Hall’s release stands as a small but significant step in the complex US-Taliban dynamic.

ALSO READ: Hundreds Of Anti-Elon Musk Protests Hit Tesla Locations Worldwide, Including Washington D.C. on March 29

 

Filed under

Afghanistan Afghanistan Taliban American Woman Taliban US Envoy

A Michigan couple has bee

How Did A Michigan Couple’s Vacation Land Them In Prison?
newsx

Thailand Unveils Robotic Mules To Assist Rescue Teams In Bangkok Emergencies
UP government, under the

UP Government Bans Sale Of Meat Within 500m Of Religious Places
newsx

French Embassy Honors India-France Friendship With Adorable Ghibli Art Of PM Modi, Macron
newsx

‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’: India Rushes Aid To Myanmar After Devastating Earthquake
A viral video has recentl

Beware Of The Petrol Pump Scam! Man Swipes Credit Card And Loses Rs 1 Lakh;...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

How Did A Michigan Couple’s Vacation Land Them In Prison?

How Did A Michigan Couple’s Vacation Land Them In Prison?

Thailand Unveils Robotic Mules To Assist Rescue Teams In Bangkok Emergencies

Thailand Unveils Robotic Mules To Assist Rescue Teams In Bangkok Emergencies

UP Government Bans Sale Of Meat Within 500m Of Religious Places

UP Government Bans Sale Of Meat Within 500m Of Religious Places

French Embassy Honors India-France Friendship With Adorable Ghibli Art Of PM Modi, Macron

French Embassy Honors India-France Friendship With Adorable Ghibli Art Of PM Modi, Macron

‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’: India Rushes Aid To Myanmar After Devastating Earthquake

‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’: India Rushes Aid To Myanmar After Devastating Earthquake

Entertainment

Trisha Krishnan’s Cryptic Post Sparks Engagement Rumors – What Is The Truth?

Trisha Krishnan’s Cryptic Post Sparks Engagement Rumors – What Is The Truth?

Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Second Single Promo Released, Full Song To Drop On Sunday

Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Second Single Promo Released, Full Song To Drop On Sunday

Get Ready For A Spooky Ride: ‘Bhootnii’ Trailer Featuring Sanjay Dutt And Mouni Roy Unveiled!

Get Ready For A Spooky Ride: ‘Bhootnii’ Trailer Featuring Sanjay Dutt And Mouni Roy Unveiled!

Bonnie Blue, Who Slept With 1,000 Men, Reveals What Her Dad Thinks Of Her Career; Says ‘He Loves It’ | Watch

Bonnie Blue, Who Slept With 1,000 Men, Reveals What Her Dad Thinks Of Her Career;

BTS’ Biggest Hits Reimagines As Lullabies Has The Army In Tears; Dynamite Lullaby Leaves Fans Wanting For More

BTS’ Biggest Hits Reimagines As Lullabies Has The Army In Tears; Dynamite Lullaby Leaves Fans

Lifestyle

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock