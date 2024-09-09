Afghanistan’s embassy in London is set to close following its disownment by the Taliban rulers, the U.K. government announced on Monday.

Afghanistan’s embassy in London is set to close following its disownment by the Taliban rulers, the U.K. government announced on Monday.

Embassy Closure Announcement

The Foreign Office stated that “the embassy is being closed following the dismissal of its staff by the Taliban.” The British government does not recognize the Taliban administration.

Ambassador’s Statement

Ambassador Zalmai Rassoul announced on the social media platform X that the embassy would shut its doors on September 27 “at the official request of the host country.” Details regarding the fate of the embassy’s staff were not provided by either the U.K. government or the ambassador.

READ MORE:House Republicans Report Blames President Biden For Disastrous End To US War In Afghanistan

Diplomatic Uncertainty

Following the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul in August 2021, diplomats who served under Afghanistan’s previous Western-backed government were left in a precarious situation. While many embassies in Europe and elsewhere have continued operations, they have been criticized by Kabul for not cooperating with the Taliban government. Afghanistan has appointed Taliban-approved diplomats to several countries, including Pakistan and China.

U.K. Decision and Taliban Policy

The U.K. decision follows the Taliban administration’s announcement in July that it no longer recognizes diplomatic missions established by the former Afghan government. Documents issued by these embassies in the U.K. and 13 other mostly European countries were declared invalid.

International Recognition and Sanctions

Many Taliban leaders remain under international sanctions, and no country officially recognizes them as Afghanistan’s legitimate rulers. However, some nations, including Pakistan, Turkey, Qatar, and China, maintain active diplomatic missions in Afghanistan.

The U.K. and other Western nations face the challenge of providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan without officially recognizing the Taliban government, which has imposed severe restrictions on education, employment, and personal freedoms for women and girls.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Pays Tribute To Gandhi At Rajghat