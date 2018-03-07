After the imposition of 10-day emergency in Sri Lanka, the government has now ordered that popular social media networks be blocked to prevent violence from spreading after Buddhist-Muslim clashes broke out a couple of days ago. For now, the social media sites namely Facebook, Instagram, Viber and Whatsapp have been blocked, as per an official. These networks seemed to have been blocked in Colombo, while in other areas it was reported to be working very slowly.

As per reports, the tension rose when some Muslim people allegedly forced Buddhist people to change their religion and vandalised Buddhist archaeological sites. After the incident, the clashes between the two communities were on a hike. Last month, five people were wounded and several shops were set ablaze during a clash between Buddhist and Muslim groups. Meanwhile, the government officials have told the public that they will take a stern action against those involved in inciting religious hatred.

