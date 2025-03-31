Home
Monday, March 31, 2025
After 13 Years, Pakistan Foreign Minister Scheduled To Visit Bangladesh On April 22

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is set to visit Dhaka on April 22, marking the first visit by a Pakistani foreign minister to Bangladesh in over a decade.

After 13 Years, Pakistan Foreign Minister Scheduled To Visit Bangladesh On April 22


Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is set to visit Dhaka on April 22, marking the first visit by a Pakistani foreign minister to Bangladesh in over a decade. This trip holds diplomatic significance as the last such visit was made by Hina Rabbani Khar in 2012.

Dar’s visit is expected to focus on strengthening bilateral ties and exploring avenues for cooperation between the two nations. While relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh have seen periodic challenges, this visit could signal a renewed effort toward diplomatic engagement.

Officials in both countries have yet to disclose the agenda in detail, but the visit is seen as a step towards fostering regional collaboration.

Bangladesh Interim Govt Led By Muhammad Yunus Met Xi

China and Bangladesh signed nine agreements on Friday following a meeting between Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Chinese President Xi Jinping. During the discussions, Yunus highlighted the recent student-led protests that led to political changes in Dhaka and urged China to take on a more significant role in fostering regional peace and stability.

As part of the agreements, Bangladesh secured $2.1 billion in investments, loans, and grants from the Chinese government and its enterprises, according to Bangladesh’s official news agency BSS.

A joint statement released after the meeting confirmed that Bangladesh invited Chinese companies to participate in the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project (TRCMRP). Notably, the previous government under Sheikh Hasina had sought India’s involvement in the Teesta river basin project.

Additionally, Bangladesh extended an invitation to Chinese firms to take part in the modernization and expansion of Mongla Port facilities, further strengthening bilateral economic collaboration.

Following the high-level talks, both nations formalized agreements in multiple sectors, including economic and technical cooperation, cultural and literary exchanges, media collaboration, and healthcare. The agreements aim to deepen ties and enhance mutual development efforts, as reported by Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

