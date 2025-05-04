After 60 Years, Warren Buffett Finally Clocks Out — Abel Steps into the Spotlight

Warren Buffett, the 94-year-old Oracle of Omaha, stunned his legion of followers at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting by announcing he will retire as CEO by year’s end, ending a six-decade run that made him a legend of capitalism. The moment came unexpectedly, right after nearly five hours of Q&A, when Buffett casually said, “I think the time has arrived where Greg should become the chief executive officer of the company at year end.” The audience, and even Greg Abel—Berkshire’s vice chairman seated beside him—had no advance notice. Only Buffett’s children, Howard and Susie, knew. An hour later, Abel returned alone to the stage to steer the formal proceedings and gracefully acknowledged the gravity of the transition: “I just want to say I couldn’t be more humbled and honored to be part of Berkshire as we go forward.” While long seen as Buffett’s heir apparent, Abel now inherits the company’s massive investment portfolio and its legendary insurance business, both closely guarded by Buffett until now. But despite the leadership change, Buffett made it clear his loyalty—and his shares—aren’t going anywhere. “I have no intention—zero—of selling one share of Berkshire Hathaway. I will give it away eventually,” he said. “The decision to keep every share is an economic decision because I think the prospects of Berkshire will be better under Greg’s management than mine.” The statement triggered a standing ovation from the 40,000 shareholders in attendance, who packed Omaha’s CHI Health Center in what felt like part business meeting, part farewell tour.

A Record Hard To Match, And Shoes Harder To Fill

Buffett leaves behind a staggering record: under his leadership, Berkshire Hathaway delivered a compounded annual return of 19.9%, nearly double the S&P 500’s 10.4%. His investment instincts, folksy wisdom, and market-moving moves turned Berkshire into a financial behemoth and Buffett himself into a cultural icon. Analysts acknowledged the moment as a historic passing of the torch, albeit a carefully planned one. “This was probably a very tough decision for him, but better to leave on your own terms,” said CFRA’s Cathy Seifert. But not everyone expects Abel to fill Buffett’s shoes perfectly. “The question is will he allocate capital as dynamically as Warren? And the answer is no,” said Omar Malik of Hosking Partners. “But I think he’ll do a fine job.” Others were more blunt. “If anyone is going to give him Buffett or Munger’s pass card? Not a chance in God’s name,” said Cole Smead of Smead Capital Management. Abel doesn’t have Buffett’s star power or a big stock position in the company—two major factors that helped Buffett maintain control and inspire confidence for decades. Some observers noted Buffett showed signs of slowing this year, citing a minor math slip and meandering responses. “He wasn’t as sharp as in past years,” said Smead, though investor Steven Check called the announcement “a happy surprise.”

A Sharp Swipe At Trump, And A Mountain Of Cash

Earlier in the day, Buffett didn’t hold back in criticizing President Donald Trump’s trade policies, saying, “Trade should not be a weapon,” and warning that tariffs alienate allies and invite global instability. “It’s a big mistake in my view when you have 7.5 billion people who don’t like you very well, and you have 300 million who are crowing about how they have done.” Still, Buffett shrugged off recent market volatility, pointing to Berkshire’s war chest of $347.7 billion in cash. “This has not been a dramatic bear market or anything of the sort,” he said, and added that no stock buybacks occurred this year because “they don’t seem to be a bargain.” Investor Chris Bloomstran echoed a familiar sentiment: “Berkshire needs a crisis. I mean Berkshire thrives in crisis.” Among the crowd, longtime shareholder Devan Bisher summed up the loyalty that built Berkshire over the decades: “It’s been a good train to ride. And I’m going to stay with it.”

