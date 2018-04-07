A Hyderabad woman who promised a job of salesgirl in Dubai was cheated and sold forcefully to a sheikh to work as a domestic worker. The incident happened in Sharjah in the United Arab of Emirates. The woman was rescued after the intervention of Indian External Affair Ministry and she is now back in Hyderabad. The young woman thanked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and the Indian Embassy in Muscat for rescuing her.

A Hyderabad woman who promised a job of salesgirl in Dubai was cheated and sold forcefully to a sheikh to work as a domestic worker. The incident happened in Sharjah in the United Arab of Emirates. The victim reported that she accepted the job of a saleswoman at a supermarket in Dubai from an agent in her hometown, Hyderabad. The agent, however, sent her to Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on March 18. Upon reaching there she was confined in an office.

“After reaching Dubai, a Sheikh bought me and took me to Bahrain. From there I was taken to Oman and kept as a domestic help,” says victim. “The workload was heavy, I was tortured and not given adequate food,” she added. The woman was rescued after the intervention of Indian External Affair Ministry and she is now back in Hyderabad. The young woman thanked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and the Indian Embassy in Muscat for rescuing her. “I was finally rescued and I would like to thank Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and the Indian Embassy,” she said.

This was not the first time that MEA has rescued Indian working and suffering in other countries. External affairs ministry has also set-up a 24-hour helpline was set up along with a new center to help such Indian workers trapped in Gulf countries. On this helpline, people can take advice and report a complaint if they not treated as per laws in other countries.

ALSO READ: Pakistan’s Geo TV forced off air, journalists blame military

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App