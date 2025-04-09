Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • After China, EU Strikes Back With Tariffs On US Goods Worth Over €20 Billion

After China, EU Strikes Back With Tariffs On US Goods Worth Over €20 Billion

In a statement, the European Commission confirmed the countermeasures, noting they directly respond to earlier US tariffs on steel and aluminium.

After China, EU Strikes Back With Tariffs On US Goods Worth Over €20 Billion

Donald Trump has sparked a global tariff war


The European Union took action on Wednesday, imposing tariffs on over €20 billion worth of American imports such as soybeans, motorcycles, and beauty products, in response to the tariff hikes introduced by US President Donald Trump.

In a statement, the European Commission confirmed the countermeasures, noting they directly respond to earlier US tariffs on steel and aluminium.

The Commission clarified that these tariffs could be lifted if the United States agrees to a mutually fair and balanced deal. However, the EU has yet to respond to Trump’s most recent round of tariff increases.

China Hits Back with 84% Tariffs After Trump’s 104% Hike on Imports

In a decisive response to Donald Trump’s recent move to impose a 104% tariff on Chinese imports, China announced it would implement 84% tariffs on U.S. goods starting April 10. The Chinese Ministry of Finance confirmed this update, significantly increasing the previous rate of 34%, as reported by Reuters.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This move escalates the ongoing trade standoff between the United States and China, with both sides taking firm steps to protect their economic interests.

Alongside the new tariffs, China’s Ministry of Commerce took additional measures by placing 12 U.S. companies on its export control list. It also added six more American firms to its “unreliable entity” list, signaling tighter restrictions on U.S. businesses involved in Chinese markets.

The announcement immediately triggered a negative reaction in financial markets, with U.S. stock index futures sharply declining. The drop reflected heightened investor fears over worsening trade relations between the two largest global economies.

This latest escalation follows Trump’s decision to levy steep tariffs on Chinese products, which the White House confirmed began collection on April 9. The tit-for-tat tariff war continues to stoke uncertainty in global trade and financial markets.

ALSO READ: China Retaliates To Trump’s 104% Tariff With Its Additional 84% Duty On US Goods- Deets Inside!

Filed under

donald trump EU tariffs Latest world news

Congress leader Rahul Gan

Rahul Gandhi Slams Government Over WAQF, Says Its Anti-Constitution, Anti-Religion
Congress president Mallik

Those Unwilling To Perform, Must Retire: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s Stern Warning To Party Leaders
Donald Trump has sparked

After China, EU Strikes Back With Tariffs On US Goods Worth Over €20 Billion
newsx

Self-Styled Pastor Jashan Gill Surrenders In Gurdaspur Rape Case, Sent To 5-Day Police Custody In...
newsx

UK Teens Convicted In Tragic Killing Of 80-Year-Old Indian-Origin Man During Dog Walk
Manchu Manoj Stages Prote

Video: Family Drama Takes A Turn, Manchu Manoj Protests Outside His Father Mohan Babu’s Residence:...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi Slams Government Over WAQF, Says Its Anti-Constitution, Anti-Religion

Rahul Gandhi Slams Government Over WAQF, Says Its Anti-Constitution, Anti-Religion

Those Unwilling To Perform, Must Retire: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s Stern Warning To Party Leaders

Those Unwilling To Perform, Must Retire: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s Stern Warning To Party Leaders

Self-Styled Pastor Jashan Gill Surrenders In Gurdaspur Rape Case, Sent To 5-Day Police Custody In Punjab

Self-Styled Pastor Jashan Gill Surrenders In Gurdaspur Rape Case, Sent To 5-Day Police Custody In...

UK Teens Convicted In Tragic Killing Of 80-Year-Old Indian-Origin Man During Dog Walk

UK Teens Convicted In Tragic Killing Of 80-Year-Old Indian-Origin Man During Dog Walk

Video: Family Drama Takes A Turn, Manchu Manoj Protests Outside His Father Mohan Babu’s Residence: Have No Other Place To Go

Video: Family Drama Takes A Turn, Manchu Manoj Protests Outside His Father Mohan Babu’s Residence:...

Entertainment

Video: Family Drama Takes A Turn, Manchu Manoj Protests Outside His Father Mohan Babu’s Residence: Have No Other Place To Go

Video: Family Drama Takes A Turn, Manchu Manoj Protests Outside His Father Mohan Babu’s Residence:

Leaked: Sai Pallavi Looks Busy On Set As Her New Look As Sita From Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Gets Revealed

Leaked: Sai Pallavi Looks Busy On Set As Her New Look As Sita From Ranbir

On Which Date Is Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol’s Iconic DDLJ Statue Getting Unveiled In London?

On Which Date Is Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol’s Iconic DDLJ Statue Getting Unveiled In London?

Rajinikanth Finally Reveals The Real Reason Why He Opposed Jayalalithaa

Rajinikanth Finally Reveals The Real Reason Why He Opposed Jayalalithaa

What Role Will Robert Pattinson Play In Dune 3? The Batman Star To Work With Timothee Chalamet For The First Time

What Role Will Robert Pattinson Play In Dune 3? The Batman Star To Work With

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank