After being convicted to 10 years prison and a financial penalty of worth €8 million in a case pertaining to a number of properties against the Sharif family in Avenfield House in London, Nawaz Sharif has said that he is not a thief and is coming back to Pakistan.

“Coming back to Pakistan, I’m not a thief,” Sharif was quoted by NDTV as saying.

