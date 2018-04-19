Karen McDougal, the ex-Playboy model has been freed from the contract and has made a settlement with tabloid publisher American Media Inc. which ends the lawsuit brought by the model, who had earlier stated that she had an affair with Trump a decade ago. However, there is another battle for Donald Trump with porn star Stormy Daniels, who claimed that Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen gave her $130,000 just before the presidential elections to keep her affair with Trump secret.

Ex-Playboy model, Karen McDougal has been freed from the contract which forced to keep her silent against the US president Donald Trump’s alleged affair with her. According to reports, a settlement has been made with the Tabloid news company American Media Inc, which ends the lawsuit brought by the model, who had earlier stated that she had an affair with Trump a decade back. The agreement is said to protect Trump from the legal case, which came up for silencing a woman from telling stories about him before during the election campaign.

Moreover, this is just one battle that has got over for President Donald Trump as Adult-film star Stormy Daniels has also filed a lawsuit against Trump. She claimed that she had sex with Mr Trump in 2006 just months after his wife Melania gave birth to their son Barron. And to keep this a secret Trump’s she had signed an agreement, which was made just a few weeks before the presidential election. Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen paid Daniels was paid $130,000 as part of that agreement

ALSO READ: Pakistan: Geo TV allowed back on air after negotiations with military

Meanwhile, the settlement on Wednesday allows McDougal to re-sell her story and under the terms of the agreement, the tabloid company will earn 10% of any profit McDougal makes from re-selling the rights to her story about the alleged affair within the next year, up to a maximum of $75,000, according to a copy of the settlement terms. According to reports in a leading daily, her lawyer, Peter K. Stris said that Ms McDougal can keep the $150,000 payment, while the publisher will retain the rights to photographs of her that it already has. Further, the deal was said to be amicable. while talking about the deal, McDougal made a statement that she was relieved to be able to reveal the truth about her story when asked. She said, “My goal from the beginning was to restore my rights and not to achieve any financial gain, and this settlement does exactly that.”

ALSO READ: 12 years after he was hanged, Saddam’s body goes missing

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App