After Fiery Trump-Zelensky Clash US, Ukraine To Meet In Saudi Arabia–What To Expect?

Days after a heated exchange between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, senior officials from both nations are set to meet in Saudi Arabia next week to discuss a potential ceasefire with Russia.

Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, confirmed the planned talks on Thursday, stating that discussions are underway to establish a framework for a peace agreement and an initial six-month ceasefire. “We’re now in discussions to coordinate a meeting with the Ukrainians, likely in Riyadh or Jeddah,” Witkoff told reporters at the White House.

Tensions Between Trump and Zelenskyy

The scheduled meeting follows a contentious Oval Office discussion on February 28, where Trump and Zelenskyy clashed over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the terms of a possible settlement. Despite their public disagreement, both sides have resumed work on a critical minerals revenue-sharing deal, a key aspect of economic negotiations between the two nations.

Trump, during his address to Congress on Tuesday, revealed that he had received a letter from Zelenskyy, in which the Ukrainian leader expressed readiness to negotiate peace. Zelenskyy later confirmed that he would travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday, March 10, to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, while his team would stay on for talks with US officials.

What to Expect from US-Ukraine Talks in Saudi Arabia?

According to reports from the Kyiv Post, the meeting in Saudi Arabia will center around drafting a settlement framework and negotiating a six-month ceasefire. Officials are expected to explore strategies to de-escalate the conflict while ensuring Ukraine’s territorial security and economic stability.

Sources indicate that the US delegation will include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff, and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz. This is the same group that previously met Russian officials earlier this year for preliminary peace discussions.

Strategic Importance of Saudi Arabia as Host

Saudi Arabia has increasingly positioned itself as a key mediator in global conflicts, leveraging its diplomatic ties with both the US and Russia. By hosting these talks, Riyadh aims to play a central role in fostering dialogue and potential de-escalation of the war in Eastern Europe.

The upcoming discussions mark a significant step toward a potential ceasefire and diplomatic resolution. With the geopolitical stakes high, all eyes will be on Saudi Arabia next week as US and Ukrainian officials engage in what could be a decisive moment in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

