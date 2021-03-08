In a bid to crackdown on radical Islam, after France, now people of Switzerland have narrowly voted against face coverings in public, including burqa, niqab, hijab or any other face coverings worn by Muslim women.

Swiss People’s Party (SVP), a right-wing political party in Switzerland had put forward this proposal and campaigns with slogans like “Stop extremism” were also carried out. The Swiss voters backed this proposal as the voting percentage passed by 51% to 48.8% in Sunday’s referendum.

People carried out campaigns across the Swiss streets with posters that featured a woman in a black niqab. Similar posters were also plastered on the walls across Switzerland.

