After Hormuz, Another Shipping Nightmare? El Nino Puts Panama Canal Under Threat

EL NINO THREAT: Just when global shipping starts to breathe a little easier, thanks to calmer waters near the Strait of Hormuz, another potential headache is lining up. This time, it’s the Panama Canal that’s back in the spotlight. El Niño is making a comeback in the Pacific, and that’s not great news for one of the world’s busiest trade routes. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has officially called it: El Niño conditions are here, and they’re not ruling out the possibility that this round could turn into one of the strongest we’ve ever seen by the end of 2026.

Could El Nino Choke Panama Canal Again?

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Centre is giving long odds that things will get serious. They say there’s an 88% chance El Niño will reach “strong” intensity between November and January, and a 63% shot it could ramp up to “very strong.” If we hit those levels, we’re talking about an event that could rival the big El Niño years, 1997-98 and 2015-16 when wild weather and tangled supply chains upended everything.

So, for everyone watching shipping routes, the Panama Canal is top of mind. It links the Atlantic and Pacific through the narrow Isthmus of Panama, and when something goes wrong there, the ripple effects are felt everywhere.

New Threat Emerges for Global Shipping

The 2023-24 El Niño hit the Panama Canal hard, bringing one of the worst droughts anyone can remember. Gatun Lake, the canal’s freshwater lifeline, dropped so low it made running the locks a real challenge.

The Panama Canal Authority had to clamp down. They cut how many ships could pass each day and told captains they’d need to lighten their loads with stricter draft limits. At one point, traffic dropped by about 40%. Ships ended up stuck in long queues, or they sailed thousands of extra miles, either all the way around South America or looping back to the Suez Canal. Supply chains everywhere felt the pain.

Eventually, things settled back to something like normal once the rain returned. But honestly, authorities aren’t breathing easy yet. They’re already bracing for the next drought.

Now, starting July 3, Neopanamax vessels will have to follow new draft limits down to 49.5 feet because folks are worried El Niño could return. The timing isn’t great. More ships want to use the shortcut, not fewer. U.S. energy exports keep setting records, so the race for canal slots is tighter than ever. Just this spring, product tanker transits broke records, and growing exports of LPG and ethane mean competition for passage isn’t slowing down at all.

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