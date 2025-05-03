After Import Ban, India Bans Pakistan Flagged Ships From Entering Indian Ports

India bans Pakistan-flagged ships from entering its ports and halts all imports from Pakistan after a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

In a strong response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people, India on Saturday barred all Pakistan-flagged ships from entering its ports. This action follows a complete ban on imports from Pakistan, reflecting escalating tensions between the two nations.

According to a directive issued by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Indian ports are now off-limits to vessels flying the Pakistani flag. The directive also restricts India-flagged ships from visiting ports in Pakistan, effectively cutting off maritime trade routes between the countries.

This maritime order, which takes effect immediately, will remain enforced until further notice. The ministry cited national security and public interest as the primary reasons for the decision. The official statement read:

“A ship bearing the flag of Pakistan shall not be allowed to visit any Indian port, and an Indian-flagged ship shall not visit any ports of Pakistan.”

The ministry added that this move aligns with the Merchant Shipping Act, which aims to safeguard Indian shipping interests and infrastructure. Any exemptions to the directive will be considered case-by-case, with strict scrutiny by government authorities.

Simultaneously, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry issued a notification banning all imports from Pakistan, whether direct or indirect. This includes any goods transiting through third countries.

“Direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan… shall be prohibited with immediate effect, until further orders,” the notification stated.

The document clarified that the measure is in the interest of national security and public policy. Any exception will require prior approval from the Indian government.

These developments come in the wake of the Pahalgam attack, which has intensified public outrage and renewed calls for tough actions against Pakistan-backed terror elements. The Indian government has reaffirmed its stance that it will not compromise on security and is taking all necessary steps to protect national assets, trade routes, and infrastructure.

