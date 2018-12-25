Europe's highest and most active volcano Mount Etna erupted on Monday causing over 130 earthquakes of up to 4.3 in magnitude. Following the eruption, a huge column of ash and black clouds of smoke covered the sky prompting the closure of Catania airport on Sicily's eastern coast. No injuries have been reported so far.

Europe’s highest and most active volcano Mount Etna erupted on Monday causing over 130 earthquakes of up to 4.3 in magnitude. Following the eruption, a huge column of ash and black clouds of smoke covered the sky prompting the closure of Catania airport on Sicily’s eastern coast. Italy’s National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology said that around 130 earthquakes have been rocking the volcano since 08:00 GMT. According to reports, no injuries have been reported so far.

The last major eruption of Mount Etna, which is 3,330 meter in height, took place in 1992. It can burst into magnificent action for a number of times in a year, spilling lava and ash high over the Mediterranean island.

The incident has occurred a couple days after at least 50 people were killed while several others sustained severe injuries as a tsunami following a volcanic eruption hit tourist beaches and coastal areas around Indonesia’s Sunda Strait December 23. A wave hit the coast of southern Sumatra and the western tip of Java followed by the eruption of a volcano known as the “child” of the legendary Krakatoa. Several buildings were turned into debris and as the situation worsened, the tourists and localists had no way out but to run away from the place.

