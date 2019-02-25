The meeting is scheduled on Tuesday and was called on the request of Pakistan. The communication, that was sent to members of the said group, says that on the request of Islamic Republic of Pakistan a meeting of the Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir will be held at the OIC General Secretariat on Tuesday at 11 am.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has called for an emergency meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Contact Group to review the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack. The meeting is scheduled on Tuesday and was called on the request of Pakistan. The communication, that was sent to members of the said group, says that on the request of Islamic Republic of Pakistan a meeting of the Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir will be held at the OIC General Secretariat on Tuesday at 11 am, media reports said.

Tuesday’s meeting will be held just ahead of the 46th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, which is scheduled for March 1-2 in Abu Dhabi, capital of United Arab Emirates. The development comes only a day after, Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj received an invitation for the inaugural plenary of the upcoming session. Swaraj was invited by Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. India has happily accepted the invitation. The invitation to Swaraj is the first of its kind since the inception of the 57-member Muslim body. Observers see the Invitation from a Muslim body as a diplomatic victory.

