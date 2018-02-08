Justin Trudeau faced a lot of criticism for being too politically correct. Lashing out at the Canadian Prime Minister, political leaders and commentators said he lacked the seriousness needed to be a national leader. However, many showed their support for him and said the 'peoplekind' joke was blown out of proportion. Trudeau last week had interrupted a woman, correcting her to say 'mankind', not 'peoplekind'.

Even the wisest people make sometimes silly mistakes and Justin Trudeau is an example! The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday said he should not make ‘dumb jokes’ in public after he was trolled for interrupted a woman and lightheartedly correcting her for saying ‘mankind’, not ‘peoplekind’. During a town hall meeting in Edmonton on Friday last week, he commented on a questioned about religious charities raised by an audience member. The participant had ended her question by saying: “Maternal love is the love that’s going to change the future of mankind.” Trudeau interjected the woman with: “We like to say peoplekind, not necessarily mankind. It’s more inclusive.”

“You all know that I don’t necessarily have the best of track records on jokes. I made a dumb joke a few days ago that seems to have gone a little viral,” he said on Wednesday. It played well in the room and in context. Out of context, it doesn’t play so well and it’s a little reminder to me that I shouldn’t be making jokes even when I think they’re funny.”

Trudeau faced a lot of criticism for being excessively politically correct. Lashing out at the Canadian PM, political leaders and commentators said he lacked the seriousness needed to be a national leader. However, many showed their support for the Canadian PM and said the matter was blown out of proportion. Daniel Dale, Washington correspondent for the Toronto Star, said the ‘pile-on’ about ‘peoplekind’ was misleading as he was “lightly ribbing a woman who was rambling about the power of women”. Indeed, the woman herself laughed at the time. “There you go, exactly. Yes, thank you,” she told Trudeau.

Trudeau made Trump's favourite morning show again, this time with commentary from Professor Jordan Peterson. https://t.co/kP635OmIZ7 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 6, 2018

When Justin Trudeau took over as the Prime Minister of Canada, he was seen as a breath of fresh air. Whether his ‘bromance’ with former US President Barack Obama or pictures of him hugging panda cubs in 2016, he became one of the most loved politicians of the world. But it seems the Trudeau magic is fading away as critics accuse him of being smug. His policies on serious issues have drawn a lot of criticism.