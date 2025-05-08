Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • After Lahore, Loud Blasts Heard In Sharafi Goth, Karachi, Claims Pakistani Media A Day After Operation Sindoor

After Lahore, Loud Blasts Heard In Sharafi Goth, Karachi, Claims Pakistani Media A Day After Operation Sindoor

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, and no official confirmation has been provided regarding the nature of the device or potential casualties.

After Lahore, Loud Blasts Heard In Sharafi Goth, Karachi, Claims Pakistani Media A Day After Operation Sindoor

The blasts come just a day after India executed Operation Sindoor, a military campaign targeting nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).


Pakistan witnessed yet another explosion on Thursday, this time in Karachi’s Sharafi Goth area, just hours after three blasts occurred near a military zone in Lahore’s Walton region. According to Samaa TV, local police have recovered metallic debris from the blast site.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, and no official confirmation has been provided regarding the nature of the device or potential casualties.

Earlier Blasts in Lahore Near Military Establishment

On Thursday morning, residents in Lahore were startled by a powerful explosion heard in the Gopal Nagar and Naseerabad localities, near Walton Airport.

The blast triggered a widespread panic, prompting people to flee their homes as air raid sirens blared across the area. Geo TV and a Reuters correspondent confirmed the incident, although the origin of the blast remains unclear.

Following the explosions, flight operations at major airports in Karachi, Lahore, and Sialkot were temporarily suspended. Authorities have yet to confirm if the suspension is directly linked to the Lahore explosion or broader national security measures amid growing regional tensions.

India’s Operation Sindoor and Its Aftermath

The blasts come just a day after India executed Operation Sindoor, a military campaign targeting nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The operation was launched in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, most of them Hindus.

India Emphasizes Precision and Restraint

India’s Ministry of External Affairs released a statement underscoring that the operation was both “measured and non-escalatory,” designed to precisely target terrorist hideouts without affecting civilian infrastructure or military establishments.

The government maintained that the strikes were a “pre-emptive and deterrent” measure to prevent further attacks on Indian soil.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan Tightens Security Along 1,037-Km Border, Seals Border With Pakistan A Day After Operation Sindoor

Filed under

Masood Azhar Operation Sindoor

newsx

From 1857 To Today: Colonel Sofia Qureshi’s Family Tree Of Patriotism
In a surprising move that

What Led Rohit Sharma To Retire From Test Cricket? Report Points To Selector’s Bold Call
The blasts come just a da

After Lahore, Loud Blasts Heard In Sharafi Goth, Karachi, Claims Pakistani Media A Day After...
newsx

100 Terrorists Eliminated In Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh Reveals In All Party Meet
newsx

Global Backing For Operation Sindoor: International Community Shows Solidarity With India
newsx

‘People Who Lost Lives In Poonch, Declare Terrorists Victims ‘: AIMIM Chief Owaisi Urges Centre
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

From 1857 To Today: Colonel Sofia Qureshi’s Family Tree Of Patriotism

From 1857 To Today: Colonel Sofia Qureshi’s Family Tree Of Patriotism

What Led Rohit Sharma To Retire From Test Cricket? Report Points To Selector’s Bold Call

What Led Rohit Sharma To Retire From Test Cricket? Report Points To Selector’s Bold Call

100 Terrorists Eliminated In Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh Reveals In All Party Meet

100 Terrorists Eliminated In Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh Reveals In All Party Meet

Global Backing For Operation Sindoor: International Community Shows Solidarity With India

Global Backing For Operation Sindoor: International Community Shows Solidarity With India

‘People Who Lost Lives In Poonch, Declare Terrorists Victims ‘: AIMIM Chief Owaisi Urges Centre

‘People Who Lost Lives In Poonch, Declare Terrorists Victims ‘: AIMIM Chief Owaisi Urges Centre

Entertainment

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy? Actress Refuses To Take Cricketer’s Hand

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy?

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media