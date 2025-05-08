After Lahore, Loud Blasts Heard In Sharafi Goth, Karachi, Claims Pakistani Media A Day After Operation Sindoor

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, and no official confirmation has been provided regarding the nature of the device or potential casualties.

Pakistan witnessed yet another explosion on Thursday, this time in Karachi’s Sharafi Goth area, just hours after three blasts occurred near a military zone in Lahore’s Walton region. According to Samaa TV, local police have recovered metallic debris from the blast site.

🚨🇵🇰 EXPLOSION ROCKS KARACHI, PAKISTAN Pak media reports suggest it was a drone attack.

pic.twitter.com/pvKbQnDa3E

Earlier Blasts in Lahore Near Military Establishment

On Thursday morning, residents in Lahore were startled by a powerful explosion heard in the Gopal Nagar and Naseerabad localities, near Walton Airport.

The blast triggered a widespread panic, prompting people to flee their homes as air raid sirens blared across the area. Geo TV and a Reuters correspondent confirmed the incident, although the origin of the blast remains unclear.

Following the explosions, flight operations at major airports in Karachi, Lahore, and Sialkot were temporarily suspended. Authorities have yet to confirm if the suspension is directly linked to the Lahore explosion or broader national security measures amid growing regional tensions.

India’s Operation Sindoor and Its Aftermath

The blasts come just a day after India executed Operation Sindoor, a military campaign targeting nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The operation was launched in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, most of them Hindus.

India Emphasizes Precision and Restraint

India’s Ministry of External Affairs released a statement underscoring that the operation was both “measured and non-escalatory,” designed to precisely target terrorist hideouts without affecting civilian infrastructure or military establishments.

The government maintained that the strikes were a “pre-emptive and deterrent” measure to prevent further attacks on Indian soil.