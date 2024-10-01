Home
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
The recent protests in Jammu and Kashmir against the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah by Israel have caught the attention of Central Intelligence agencies.

After Lucknow, Protest Begins In J&K Against Killing Of Hassan Nasrallah

The recent protests in Jammu and Kashmir against the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah by Israel have caught the attention of Central Intelligence agencies. According to a senior official, the protests are considered “organic,” meaning they are being led by local Shia groups without any involvement from external forces. Most of the protesters are young people angry over Nasrallah’s death.

Intelligence agencies have decided that no protests will be allowed in the coming hours due to the ongoing voting in the Union Territory (UT). Regions like Kargil and Budgam, which previously saw demonstrations against Israel, are now under tight security.

A senior intelligence official explained that the protests involve locals from the Shia community, many of whom travel to Iran and Iraq, especially during Muharram, and regard Nasrallah as an important figure. Community leaders have been asked to hold off on organizing any further protests, at least during the voting period. So far, there is no evidence of outside support or influence in these demonstrations.

Also Read: J&K Assembly Elections: Abdul Rashid Aka Engineer Rashid Speaks In The Surge In The Voter Turnout

Security forces are keeping a close watch on the situation, as some fear that troublemakers could use the protests to create disturbances. However, adequate security measures have been put in place to handle any problems.

Central agencies are also worried about the potential for radicalization among local Shia youth who may have connections to Hezbollah or groups in Iran. Social media is being closely monitored as well, with authorities noticing posts that could incite sectarian tensions.

The cyber police have issued a warning, asking people not to share or engage with posts that could harm communal harmony. They emphasized that anyone caught spreading inflammatory content will face legal consequences, urging the public to work together to keep the peace in Kashmir.

