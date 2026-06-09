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Home > World News > After Months Of Searching, Has Nancy Guthrie’s Disappearance Finally Taken a New Turn?

After Months Of Searching, Has Nancy Guthrie’s Disappearance Finally Taken a New Turn?

A woman wanted in a separate kidnapping and assault case near Tucson has been identified, but authorities say there is no evidence linking her to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing since January 31.

New Suspect Arrested Near Nancy Guthrie's Home (Images: X)
New Suspect Arrested Near Nancy Guthrie's Home (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-06-09 19:49 IST

A fresh development in a kidnapping investigation near the Tucson home of missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie has raised new questions, but authorities have not identified any suspect in Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance and there is currently no evidence linking the two cases. The latest twist came after the Pima County Sheriff’s Department announced it is searching for 40-year-old Coral Michelle Smith in connection with a kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon case that occurred in Tucson. The incident took place on May 29 near the intersection of River Road and La Cholla Boulevard, about 6.8 miles from Nancy Guthrie’s home in the Catalina Foothills area.

According to Fox News Digital reporter Michael Ruiz, who shared the update on X on June 8, Smith is wanted “in connection with a kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon case less than 7 miles from Nancy Guthrie’s home.” However, he also stressed that “There’s NO indication that the cases are connected.”

Separate investigation sparks speculation but no confirmed link

According to reports, the announcement has attracted attention because Nancy Guthrie has been missing for more than four months. The elderly woman was last seen at her home on the night of January 31 and remains unaccounted for despite an extensive search effort. Authorities have not publicly revealed detailed allegations against Smith in the recent kidnapping case. However, reports indicate that she has a criminal history stretching back more than a decade. Her record reportedly includes a previous kidnapping accusation, robbery, disorderly conduct and drug-related charges.

Police described Smith as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 135 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. Ruiz also pointed out a detail that may be significant to investigators following Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. “Notably—no wrist tattoo,” Ruiz remarked, referring to images and video released by the FBI showing a masked individual captured on a doorbell camera at Nancy Guthrie’s residence.

Investigation into Nancy Guthrie case continues

Reports say that authorities have announced a reward of $1,000 for information leading to Smith’s arrest in the kidnapping investigation. Separately, more than $1.2 million in reward money remains available for information connected to the Nancy Guthrie case.

Despite months of investigation, no suspect has been identified in Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. Detectives continue to examine evidence, including DNA samples and a hair recovered during the investigation. Officials say forensic testing remains ongoing while investigators continue reviewing tips from the public.

The emotional toll of the case remains visible within the Guthrie family. In a message posted to Instagram on June 7, Savannah Guthrie shared a heartfelt appeal as the search for her mother continued. “Oh my, my soul it cries out, soul, it cries out,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Bring her home.”

Also Read: US Court Strikes Down Trump’s Rs 95,00,000 H-1B Fee: Why It’s Big News For Indians   

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After Months Of Searching, Has Nancy Guthrie’s Disappearance Finally Taken a New Turn?
Tags: Nancy GuthrieNancy guthrie deathNancy Guthrie Kidnap

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After Months Of Searching, Has Nancy Guthrie’s Disappearance Finally Taken a New Turn?

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After Months Of Searching, Has Nancy Guthrie’s Disappearance Finally Taken a New Turn?
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