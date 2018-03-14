In a humiliating incident for the former cricketer and Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf Imran Khan, a protester hurled a shoe at the Pakistani politician. The incident occurred when Imran Khan was addressing a rally in Pakistan's Punjab province Gujrat. Soon after the incident, followers of Imran Khan overpowered the accused. On Sunday, a man hurled the shoe at former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif. It seems like people in Pakistan are finding such kind of acts a way to submit dissent.

Three days after a shoe hurled by a man on former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif, in yet another incident of embarrassment for a Pakistani leader, a shoe was hurled at former cricketer and chief of Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf during a rally in Gujrat in Pakistan’s Punjab province. Even after the incident occurred, Khan rather than stopping concluded his speech. Fiercely reacting, followers of Pakistani leader beat the man at the spot. It seems like people in Pakistan are finding these kinds of acts a way to protest. However, the hurled shoe missed the target and hit his fellow leader Aleem Khan, who was at the top of the vehicle with Imran Khan. The incident happened today is the third such attack on political leaders with a week.

On Sunday, a man hurled the shoe at former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif. The incident occurred when he visited Jamia Naeemia seminary in Garhi Shahu, a former student of the educational institute threw at the show on Sharif. Soon after he reached the stage to start his speech, a man threw the shoe on Sharif which hits him in the chest. After throwing the show at Nawaz Sharif man also raised the slogan ‘Labbaik Ya Rasoolullah’. As the incident happened the man was detained by the officials present at the event and was later handed over to the police. Police also arrested the 2 people in response to the incident.

On Saturday, in a similar incident occurred when a person threw ink at the Foreign Minister of Pakistan Khawaja Asif when he was addressing the work convention of Pakistan Muslim league. After the incident, Asif alleged that man was deliberately sent by someone and such attacks will not attack him.

