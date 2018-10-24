A major scare occurred in CNN office after an explosive device was discovered in the building. Everybody was rushed outside the premises and the local police quarantined the building. While speaking to media, New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill confirmed that the package received by CNN contained a live explosive and an envelope with white powder in it.

Just a couple of hours after pipe bombs were intercepted at the residences of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama in New York on Wednesday, another similar-looking explosive device was discovered at the CNN office which caused a scare inside the premises. The FBI and the local police department contained the situation on time and confiscated the suspicious device. Reportedly, the FBI and the Secret Service are carrying out investigations in the matter.

“NYPD and our law enforcement partners responded to reports of a suspicious package at CNN. Officers identified the device that appeared to be a live explosive device. NYPD bomb squad secured the device and removed it for investigation,” said O’Neill.

Additionally, there was an envelope containing white powder, discovered as part of the original packaging. The NYPD found no additional threats besides the white powder. An investigation is underway and the police are currently deploying resources around the city.

New York Police Department’s (NYPD) chief of counterterrorism asserted that the explosive device sent to CNN’s headquarters in New York appeared to be sent by the same person who mailed the pipe bombs to George Soros, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

There were reports circulating that a bomb addressed to the White House was also intercepted but it was later denied by the Secret Service that said explosive devices were discovered at the houses of George Soros, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and at the CNN office.

