A day after pipe bombs were intercepted at the residences of Hilary Clinton and Barack Obama in New York, a suspicious package addressed to actor-director Robert De Niro at a building in Lower Manhattan's Tribeca neighbourhood was discovered by police on Thursday. According to a report on CNN, the suspicious package sent to De Niro has six American-flag stamps arrayed in two rows. Notably, the other packages also had the same stamps and no postmark is visible on the front.

Apart from the markings, the return address is also the same, that of South Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz. However, right now, there’s no proof if she sent the packages. In a statement issued on Wednesday night, she called the incidents as appalling and an attack on US democracy. She said that it was disturbing that someone like this was carried out in her name and refused to comment further on the issue.

Interestingly, none of the found packages so far have detonated and no one has been injured. According to the authorities, the pipe bombs were stashed in manila envelopes and are sent to prominent Donald Trump detractors.

Former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; former Attorney General Eric Holder; Democratic US Rep. Maxine Waters; former CIA director John Brennan (sent to CNN’s New York offices); former Vice President Joe Biden; and billionaire investor and Democratic donor George Soros, have received the bomb-packages so far.

