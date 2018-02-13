The anger against the President of Philippine came in after Rodrigo Duterte, directed his soldiers to target women rebels by shooting them in the vagina. The bizarre statements were made by President Rodrigo Duterte last week while he was addressing a meeting with over 200 communist rebels. The meeting which was being taken up by the President of Philippine included 48 women rebels who had surrendered before the government. The meeting which was being taken up by the President of Philippine included 48 women rebels who had surrendered before the government.

The President of Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, who is known for his misogynist and demeaning comments in the past, has once again irked the sentiments of the women along with the International Humanitarian Rights group. The anger against the President of Philippine came in after President Duterte, directed his soldiers to target women rebels by shooting them in the vagina. The bizarre statements were made by President Rodrigo Duterte last week while he was addressing a meeting with over 200 communist rebels.

Following the remarks by the President of Philippine, several Human Rights groups slammed the President for encouraging violence against women and for also being inhuman towards them. Rodrigo Duterte unleashed his brazen attack on the women rebels on Wednesday while he was meeting over 200 communist rebels in the region, who have surrendered. The meeting which was being taken up by the President of Philippine included 48 women rebels who had surrendered before the government. Rodrigo Duterte’s speech had a huge portion dedicated to female fighters. In the speech, the President said, “Soldiers should shoot women rebels in their vaginas because, without their vagina, they are totally useless”.

Following the derogatory remarks by Rodrigo Duterte, a Human Rights Watch based in New York noted that this was not the first time that the Philippine President made such demeaning remarks against the women. The Human Rights Watch said, “It encourages state forces to commit sexual violence during armed conflict, which is a violation of international humanitarian law”. Earlier, in order to attract more tourists to the country, the President stated that he would offer 42 virgins in order to boost tourism in the country. Also, President Duterte had encouraged his soldiers by stating that he would protect them from criminal cases if they rape three women while implementing martial law in the southern region of Mindanao.