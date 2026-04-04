LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
Home > World News > After Petrol Prices Near PKR 500, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Announces ‘No Salaries For Ministers’ For 6 Months’ To Ease Public Anger

After Petrol Prices Near PKR 500, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Announces ‘No Salaries For Ministers’ For 6 Months’ To Ease Public Anger

Pakistan has announced a sharp rollback in fuel prices and fresh austerity steps after public anger over a steep hike pushed the government on the back foot. All federal cabinet members will now forgo their salaries for six months, extending an earlier plan of two months.

After Petrol Prices Near PKR 500, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Announces ‘No Salaries For Ministers' For 6 Months’ To Ease Public Anger (Photo: UN)
After Petrol Prices Near PKR 500, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Announces ‘No Salaries For Ministers' For 6 Months’ To Ease Public Anger (Photo: UN)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 4, 2026 12:35:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

After Petrol Prices Near PKR 500, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Announces ‘No Salaries For Ministers’ For 6 Months’ To Ease Public Anger

Pakistan has announced a sharp rollback in fuel prices and fresh austerity steps after public anger over a steep hike pushed the government on the back foot. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made the late-night announcement, confirming relief for citizens and cost-cutting within the government.

Govt Cuts Petrol Price After Public Backlash

In a midnight address, Sharif said the government would slash petrol prices by PKR 80 per litre, bringing the rate down to PKR 378. The move comes days after a massive hike had sent prices soaring close to PKR 500 per litre, triggering widespread outrage.

The rollback has been made possible by reducing the petrol levy. The revised price has come into effect immediately and will remain unchanged for at least a month, offering temporary relief to consumers.

You Might Be Interested In

The earlier hike had seen petrol prices jump from PKR 321.17 to PKR 458.41 per litre, while high-speed diesel surged past PKR 520, intensifying pressure on households and businesses.

Cabinet To Skip Salaries For Six Months

Alongside the price cut, Sharif announced stricter austerity measures. All federal cabinet members will now forgo their salaries for six months, extending an earlier plan of two months.

The prime minister said the step reflects the government’s attempt to share the burden during a difficult economic phase. He added that efforts were made to shield citizens from daily fuel price increases despite global pressures.

Relief Measures Announced For Public

The government also rolled out targeted relief for vulnerable groups. Motorcycle users will receive a subsidy of PKR 100 per litre, while transport vehicle operators will get financial assistance ranging from PKR 70,000 to PKR 1,00,000.

Small farmers have been promised support of PKR 1,500 per acre. In addition, economy-class fares on Pakistan Railways will not be increased for now.

Sharif linked the fuel crisis to rising global oil prices and disruptions in supply, particularly due to tensions in West Asia and the impact on key routes like the Strait of Hormuz. He said the government is working to manage the situation while easing pressure on the public.

ALSO READ: Dubai News: Aerial Interception Debris Hits Oracle Building, Dubai Marina Amid Iran-US-Israel Conflict — Is UAE Slipping Deeper Into Danger?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Panic In San Marcos: Massive Wildfire Threatens California State University San Marcos, Evacuations Ordered

Tensions Surge As Trump Issues 8 PM Tuesday Ultimatum; Iran Told To Reopen Strait Or Risk Major Conflict Ahead

WATCH: Massive Blaze Erupts At Russia’s Novorossiysk Port After Ukrainian Drone Attack, Shockwaves Felt Across The Black Sea

Libya Coast Tragedy: Migrant Boat Capsizes At Sea, Two Dead Confirmed As Dozens Remain Missing Amid Rescue Efforts

Shots Fired Near White House Send Shockwaves As Secret Service Hunts Suspect After Lafayette Park Shooting

LATEST NEWS

Artemis II Astronauts’ ‘Last Look At Earth’ Goes Viral: NASA Shares Stunning Crescent Planet Image From Orion

The Boys Season 5: Release Date Mystery Deepens As Fans Await The Final Chapter, When And Where Can You Watch It?

Shots Fired Near White House Send Shockwaves As Secret Service Hunts Suspect After Lafayette Park Shooting

RCB vs CSK: Where Does Devdutt Padikkal Rank In Orange Cap Race? — Who Are The Top Run-Scorers In IPL 2026?

Pakistan Storm Horror: 45 Dead, 105 Injured In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa As Rain Triggers Multiple Fatal Accidents

RCB vs CSK: Jacob Duffy And Anshul Kamboj Take Huge Jumps In Rankings — Who Are The Top Wicket-Takers In IPL 2026?

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings By 43 Runs

IPL 2026 Points Table After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings — Check Latest Standings on April 5 — RCB, CSK, LSG, SRH, GT, RR, DC, MI, PBKS, KKR

Patna Station Horror: Arunachal Dance Troupe Denied Basic Rights, Faces Racism; Disturbing Clip Goes Viral

PSL 2026 Points Table After Steve Smith Shines For Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators: Check Latest Standings On April 5 — LQ, MS, KRK, PSZ, ISU, QTG, RWP, HYDK

After Petrol Prices Near PKR 500, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Announces ‘No Salaries For Ministers’ For 6 Months’ To Ease Public Anger

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

After Petrol Prices Near PKR 500, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Announces ‘No Salaries For Ministers’ For 6 Months’ To Ease Public Anger

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

After Petrol Prices Near PKR 500, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Announces ‘No Salaries For Ministers’ For 6 Months’ To Ease Public Anger
After Petrol Prices Near PKR 500, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Announces ‘No Salaries For Ministers’ For 6 Months’ To Ease Public Anger
After Petrol Prices Near PKR 500, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Announces ‘No Salaries For Ministers’ For 6 Months’ To Ease Public Anger
After Petrol Prices Near PKR 500, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Announces ‘No Salaries For Ministers’ For 6 Months’ To Ease Public Anger

QUICK LINKS