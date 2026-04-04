After Petrol Prices Near PKR 500, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Announces ‘No Salaries For Ministers’ For 6 Months’ To Ease Public Anger

Pakistan has announced a sharp rollback in fuel prices and fresh austerity steps after public anger over a steep hike pushed the government on the back foot. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made the late-night announcement, confirming relief for citizens and cost-cutting within the government.

Govt Cuts Petrol Price After Public Backlash

In a midnight address, Sharif said the government would slash petrol prices by PKR 80 per litre, bringing the rate down to PKR 378. The move comes days after a massive hike had sent prices soaring close to PKR 500 per litre, triggering widespread outrage.

The rollback has been made possible by reducing the petrol levy. The revised price has come into effect immediately and will remain unchanged for at least a month, offering temporary relief to consumers.

The earlier hike had seen petrol prices jump from PKR 321.17 to PKR 458.41 per litre, while high-speed diesel surged past PKR 520, intensifying pressure on households and businesses.

Cabinet To Skip Salaries For Six Months

Alongside the price cut, Sharif announced stricter austerity measures. All federal cabinet members will now forgo their salaries for six months, extending an earlier plan of two months.

The prime minister said the step reflects the government’s attempt to share the burden during a difficult economic phase. He added that efforts were made to shield citizens from daily fuel price increases despite global pressures.

Relief Measures Announced For Public

The government also rolled out targeted relief for vulnerable groups. Motorcycle users will receive a subsidy of PKR 100 per litre, while transport vehicle operators will get financial assistance ranging from PKR 70,000 to PKR 1,00,000.

Small farmers have been promised support of PKR 1,500 per acre. In addition, economy-class fares on Pakistan Railways will not be increased for now.

Sharif linked the fuel crisis to rising global oil prices and disruptions in supply, particularly due to tensions in West Asia and the impact on key routes like the Strait of Hormuz. He said the government is working to manage the situation while easing pressure on the public.

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