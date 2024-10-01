Home
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
After Phillipines, Taiwan Prepares for Super Typhoon Krathon

Nearly 40,000 troops have been mobilized to assist with rescue efforts across key areas to respond to emergencies, including potential flooding and storm surges.

After Phillipines, Taiwan Prepares for Super Typhoon Krathon

After hitting Phillipins, super Typhoon Krathon approaches Taiwan’s southwestern coast, with sustained winds of 198 km/h and gusts up to 245 km/h.  The Category 4 typhoon is expected to make landfall near the city of Kaohsiung.

Troops Mobilized, Schools Shut

Nearly 40,000 troops have been mobilized to assist with rescue efforts across key areas to respond to emergencies, including potential flooding and storm surges.

Schools, offices, and restaurants have been shut down in six cities and counties, including Kaohsiung and Tainan. Ferry services to Taiwan’s outlying islands have also been suspended.

Rail lines in Taiwan has also been closed. Over 85 domestic flights and several international flights, including routes to Hong Kong, have been cancelled, according tot the transport ministry. 

MUST READ: Biden Greenlights $567 Million Defense Package For Taiwan

The Kaohsiung has declared a holiday in the city. Residents are urged to stay indoors, and the residents setting up barriers and stocking emergency supplies. The Central Weather Administration (CWA) has issued warnings for heavy rainfall and storm surges, especially in coastal areas. 

As per reports, the storm’s outer rim has already affected Pingtung, Taitung, and Kaohsiung, with torrential rain and strong winds.

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai, compared it with 1977’s Typhoon Thelma, which killed 37 people and devastated the city. “After the typhoon, the whole of Kaohsiung was without water and electricity, just like a war,” he said.

Rescue For Sailors Underway

The coast guard is racing to locate 19 sailors, consisting of seven Ukrainians, nine Egyptians, and three Russians, who abandoned a cargo ship off Taiwan’s southeastern coast. A rescue mission is underway amid severe winds.

Earlier, the super typhoon hit the northernmost islands of the Phillipines. Warnings were issued of it being potentially very destructive.

ALSO READ: Typhoon Krathon Hits The Philippines; To Turn ‘Potentially Destructive’

