After PM Modi, Rajnath Singh Likely To Skip Russia’s Victory Day Amid Pahalgam Attack Fallout

India is expected to scale down its representation at Russia’s Victory Day celebrations, with MoS Sanjay Seth likely to attend in place of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. This comes after PM Modi cancelled his Moscow visit and amid rising tensions following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to skip Russia’s Victory Day celebrations on May 9, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Rajnath Singh Cancels Visit Days After PM Modi

This development follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier decision to cancel his scheduled visit to Moscow. With Singh also expected to abstain from attending, Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, is now likely to represent India at the event. The parade marks the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II — a date of immense symbolic importance for Russia.

The change in India’s representation at the Victory Day parade comes amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack. The attack resulted in the massacre of 26 people, most of whom were Hindu men. India has indicated that Pakistan may have had a role in the attack, with reports suggesting the involvement of Pakistani nationals in what is being widely described as a heinous act.

Victory Day: A Key Geopolitical Event

Victory Day is a major national event in Russia, drawing participation from international leaders and military officials across the globe. It serves not only as a tribute to Soviet sacrifice during the Second World War but also as a platform for showcasing diplomatic solidarity.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite the latest developments, ties between India and Russia have remained strong in recent months. In the previous year, Prime Minister Modi made two visits to Russia — one for the annual bilateral summit with President Vladimir Putin and another to attend the BRICS summit held in Kazan.

Putin Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Affirms Support

President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India later this year for the annual India-Russia summit. Following the Pahalgam incident, Putin had strongly condemned the terrorist attack and reiterated Russia’s unwavering support for India’s fight against terrorism.

In a message addressed to Prime Minister Modi, Putin stated, “The perpetrators of this crime will face a deserved punishment,” and reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to deepening cooperation with India in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Also Read: Who Carried Out Pahalgam Terror Attack? Indian Intelligence Uncovers Full List of Terrorists, Boosts Crackdown on Pakistan-Backed Networks