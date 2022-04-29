Beijing is on high COVID-19 alert after 21 new community cases were reported in the last 24 hours on Sunday

Shanghai has been dealing with the worst COVID-19 outbreak in history, and residents have been in severe need of medical attention and basic necessities such as food. Since March, Shanghai authorities have enacted severe lockdown restrictions, trapping 25 million inhabitants in their homes.

However, now Beijing is also on high COVID-19 alert after 21 new community cases were reported in the last 24 hours on Sunday. Following a spike in instances, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports ordered a suspension of all sports events and extracurricular sports training activities from Tuesday to Saturday.

Shanghai’s economic hub recorded 5,487 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 9,545 local asymptomatic carriers on Thursday, according to Xinhua, citing the city health commission.

Shocking recordings have emerged showing Shanghai citizens screaming from their windows in protest of the COVID lockdown, which prevents people from leaving their homes even for food.

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread across China, questions about the country’s zero-covid policy are being raised.

The government’s much-publicized “zero-covid” approach, which was credited with keeping the country out of the pandemic until recently, is crumbling as fast-rising cases force major lockdowns similar to those seen in 2020.