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Home > World News > After Strait Of Hormuz, Shipping Disruption In Red Sea? What Next After Houthis Seize Crucial Al Mocha Port In Yemen

After Strait Of Hormuz, Shipping Disruption In Red Sea? What Next After Houthis Seize Crucial Al Mocha Port In Yemen

Houthi influence along the coast could raise concerns over shipping security, regional stability and global trade, particularly amid ongoing tensions in the Red Sea.

Iran-Linked Houthis Warn of Escalation At Red Sea (Image: AI generated)
Iran-Linked Houthis Warn of Escalation At Red Sea (Image: AI generated)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-09-10 19:52 IST

Any further Houthi advance along Yemen’s western coastline could significantly change the strategic balance in the region, potentially giving the Iran-backed group greater control over territory leading toward the Bab al-Mandeb Strait. The narrow waterway is one of the world’s most important maritime routes, linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the wider Indian Ocean.

A Strategic Route

The western coast of Yemen has long been viewed as strategically important because of its proximity to Bab al-Mandeb. Control or influence over additional coastal territory could give the Houthis greater leverage over one of the key gateways for international shipping. The strait carries commercial vessels travelling between Europe and Asia through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, making developments in the area a concern for global trade.

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Why the Coast Matters

For the Houthis, gaining more territory along the coast could strengthen their military and logistical position. An advance toward Bab al-Mandeb would bring the group closer to a vital maritime chokepoint and potentially increase its ability to threaten or disrupt shipping in the surrounding waters. Such a development would also complicate efforts by forces opposed to the Houthis to maintain control of Yemen’s western coastline.

Regional Security Concerns

The possibility of a Houthi push toward the strait comes amid broader tensions across the Red Sea region. Houthi attacks and threats against commercial and military vessels have already raised concerns about maritime security and forced some shipping operators to reconsider routes through the area. Any territorial expansion toward Bab al-Mandeb could therefore have consequences extending well beyond Yemen’s borders.

What It Could Mean

A stronger Houthi presence near Bab al-Mandeb would increase the strategic importance of Yemen’s western coast and could further complicate the security situation in the Red Sea. For regional powers and international shipping interests, the key concern will be whether the Houthis can translate territorial gains along the coast into greater influence over the vital maritime corridor.
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After Strait Of Hormuz, Shipping Disruption In Red Sea? What Next After Houthis Seize Crucial Al Mocha Port In Yemen
Tags: Bab al-MandebBab al-Mandeb StraitGulf of Adenhome-hero-pos-3Houthi attacksHouthi expansionmaritime-securityRed Sea crisisRed Sea shippingYemen CoastYemen conflictYemen latest news

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After Strait Of Hormuz, Shipping Disruption In Red Sea? What Next After Houthis Seize Crucial Al Mocha Port In Yemen
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After Strait Of Hormuz, Shipping Disruption In Red Sea? What Next After Houthis Seize Crucial Al Mocha Port In Yemen
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