Atleast nine people were killed and sixteen are injured in a shooting rampage in Ohio at 1 am on August 4, 2019. Dayton police took to Twitter to inform the crime scene. Dayton police wrote that when shooting began in the Oregon District at 1:00 a.m and wrote that though the officers nearby were able to put an end to it quickly it put an end to it quickly, but the shooter was deceased.

Miami Valley hospital spokeswoman Terrea Little said that 16 victims were received at the hospital, and confirmed their conditions. Kettering Health Network spokeswoman Elizabeth Long said several victims had been brought in the system hospitals but didn’t share details on the numbers of victims.

Oregon District is a historic neighbourhood near downtown, Dayton that includes the places such as bars, restaurants and theatres where shooting take place.

This is the second incident has been reported in the United States in 24 hours. An armed gunman with an assault rifle killed 20 people after opening fire on shoppers at a jampacked Walmart store in El Paso, Texas on Saturday.

Authorities in Texas are presently investigating mass shooting as a possible hate crime, police chief said. A 21-year-old white male suspect from Allen, a suburb of Dallas, had surrendered to police outside the store after the violent scene.

Carper said that fortunately multiple officers in the immediate vicinity were deployed to control the situation and therefore there are very short timeline of violence. It’s a very tragic incident that they are doing everything to investigate the matter.

Both the shootings have come six days, after a teenage gunman killed three people at a food festival in Northern California.

