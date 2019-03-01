After Vladimir Putin, Jordan King Abdullah II offers mediation to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan: King Abdullah II of Jordan on Friday offered mediation to de-escalate tension between India and Pakistan. He called Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and conveyed his concern over the escalating situation between two nuclear-armed countries, official Twitter account of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) said. The party said that he congratulated Khan over his handling of the situation.

King Abdullah II of Jordan called PM Imran Khan King Abdullah II made a phone call to PM Imran Khan today and conveyed his concern over the escalating situation between Pakistan and India.#PakistanLeadsWithPeace — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 1, 2019

According to reports, PM Khan briefed King Abdullah about his initiatives to maintain peace between India and Pakistan for the benefit of the people of two countries and the region. PM Khan also thanked King Abdullah II for his offer of mediation and invited him to visit Pakistan.

Earlier, Russain President Vladimir Putin dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed condolences over the Pulwama terror attack which claimed the lives of 44 CRPF jawans. Reports said that Kremlin offered mediation to defuse tensions between India and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the tension between India and Pakistan touched new heights after the Pulwama attack which claimed the lives of 44 CRPF jawans. The attack was claimed by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad. Following the attack, India took many steps to punish Pakistan for his involvement in the attack.

India on Tuesday carried out air strikes over the Jaish terror camps in Balakot. Around 300 terrorists were killed in the pre-dawn strikes. More than two dozen top terror commanders were also eliminated. On the next day, Pakistan claimed to have conducted air strikes over non-military targets. There was an aerial engagement between the IAF and Pakistan Air Force, which resulted into the downing of Mig-21 Bison and its pilot Abhinandan was captured by Pakistan.

