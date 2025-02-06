Home
Thursday, February 6, 2025
Aga Khan IV’s Son Rahim Takes On Role As Ismaili Muslims’ Spiritual Leader

Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini succeeds Aga Khan IV as the new spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims, continuing a legacy of development and leadership.

Aga Khan IV’s Son Rahim Takes On Role As Ismaili Muslims’ Spiritual Leader


In a historic announcement, Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini has been named the 50th hereditary Imam, or spiritual leader, of Ismaili Muslims. This development came after the will of his late father, Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, was unsealed. The Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) shared the news, marking a significant transition in the leadership of the Ismaili community.

Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, who passed away at the age of 88 in Lisbon, Portugal, on Tuesday, was known for his immense wealth and his pioneering development work around the world. Lisbon serves as the seat of the Ismaili Imamat, and the funeral arrangements are expected to be finalized in the coming days. The Aga Khan’s legacy includes significant contributions to global development, and his influence extended far beyond the Ismaili community.

The Ismaili community, a branch of Shi’ite Islam, comprises around 15 million followers who reside in various regions, including Central Asia, the Middle East, South Asia, sub-Saharan Africa, Europe, and North America. The community is united by a shared spiritual leadership, which has now transitioned to Prince Rahim.

Born on October 12, 1971, Prince Rahim is the eldest son of Aga Khan IV and his first wife, Princess Salimah – née Sarah Croker Poole, a British ex-model. Educated in the United States and based in Switzerland, Rahim has been actively involved in the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) for many years. He has served on the boards of numerous AKDN agencies and currently chairs its Environment and Climate Committee.

Prince Rahim’s dedication to environmental protection and addressing the needs of those living in poverty has been a hallmark of his work. “Prince Rahim has been particularly concerned with the AKDN’s drive to protect the environment and mitigate the effects of climate change,” the AKDN noted, emphasizing his commitment to improving the lives of the most vulnerable populations.

The title “Aga Khan,” derived from Turkish and Persian words meaning “commanding chief,” has a rich history. Ismailis believe that their Imams are direct descendants of the Prophet Mohammad through the Prophet’s cousin and son-in-law, Ali, the first Imam, and his wife Fatima, the Prophet’s daughter. The title was originally granted in the 1830s by the emperor of Persia to Karim’s great-great-grandfather upon marrying the emperor’s daughter.

Established in 1967, the AKDN is a group of international development agencies employing 80,000 people worldwide. The network focuses on building schools, hospitals, and providing electricity to millions in the poorest parts of Africa and Asia. The AKDN’s mission aligns with the values of the Ismaili community, emphasizing education, healthcare, and economic empowerment.

Aga Khan IV was a visionary who seamlessly blended his development work with private business ventures. In Uganda, for example, he owned a pharmaceutical company, a bank, and a fishnet factory. His multifaceted approach to development and business has left an indelible mark on numerous communities and industries.

As the new Imam, Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini is poised to continue his father’s legacy while bringing his own vision and dedication to the role. His focus on environmental protection and poverty alleviation will undoubtedly shape the future of the Ismaili community and the broader global initiatives under the AKDN.

Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini’s appointment as the 50th hereditary Imam of Ismaili Muslims marks a new chapter in the community’s spiritual leadership. With a strong foundation in development work and a commitment to social and environmental causes, Prince Rahim is set to guide the Ismaili community toward continued growth and positive impact.

