Agenda of COP16 Nature Summit in Colombia: Key Points

The U.N. Biodiversity Summit, COP16, is currently underway in Cali, Colombia, where nearly 200 nations are deliberating on how to halt the rapid destruction of nature. The summit aims to build upon the commitments made during the COP15 gathering in 2022 and ensure the global implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. Here are the main areas of focus:

National Action Plans

Following the landmark biodiversity agreement at COP15, countries are now expected to outline their national strategies to meet over 20 global targets. These include conserving 30% of national territories, reducing harmful business subsidies, and mandating environmental impact disclosures by companies. The submission of National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans (NBSAPs) will allow delegates to evaluate the progress made and determine priorities for the future.

Digital Genetic Information

One of the significant topics at COP16 is the management of genetic information extracted from plants, animals, and microbes. Historically, physical samples were subject to compensation laws under the Nagoya Protocol. However, with technological advances allowing for the rapid sequencing of genomes, a vast amount of digital genetic information is now shared online, often without links to original samples. The summit is expected to create a global system for paying for access to digital sequence information (DSI). A new agreement would likely clarify when and by whom payments are required and how the proceeds will be distributed. Companies anticipate that such a deal would eliminate legal uncertainties surrounding the use of DNA sequences.

Inclusion of Indigenous Communities

Colombia, as the host nation, has emphasized the importance of including Indigenous and traditional communities in the discussions at COP16. The U.N. Convention on Biological Diversity has called for stronger protections for Indigenous groups, particularly those in voluntary isolation, recognizing their vital role in safeguarding ecosystems. The summit will aim to finalize a program that incorporates traditional knowledge into national conservation plans. Additionally, discussions are expected on the establishment of a permanent body dedicated to Indigenous issues, ensuring their voices are heard in future biodiversity decisions.

Boosting Financial Support for Developing Nations

A key goal of COP16 is to address the financial gap in supporting biodiversity initiatives, especially in developing countries. At COP15, wealthy nations pledged to contribute at least $20 billion annually by 2025, with a target of $30 billion by 2030. However, actual contributions have fallen short, with only $15.4 billion provided in 2022. In Cali, both governments and private companies are expected to announce increased funding efforts and explore new mechanisms to finance biodiversity projects.

Intersections with Climate Change

The interrelationship between biodiversity and climate change is becoming increasingly recognized. COP16 seeks to highlight how protecting ecosystems can help combat climate change and vice versa. With the COP29 climate summit in Baku on the horizon, COP16 aims to build momentum for integrating nature-based solutions into global climate efforts. As experts have emphasized, addressing nature loss is essential for mitigating climate change, while global warming, in turn, exacerbates biodiversity loss.

